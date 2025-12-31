NEWQUAY manager Shaun Middleton hailed the way his players ‘conducted themselves’ as the Peppermints rounded off a stellar year with a 5-1 victory at Helston Athletic on Boxing Day.
The coastal club are enjoying their first-ever season at Step Five in the Western League Premier Division after winning the 2024/25 South West Peninsula League Premier West title, and at the halfway point are within touching distance of the play-offs, sitting six points behind Barnstaple Town with a game in-hand.
With former Mousehole attacker Callam MacOnie now back from injury and several others who have been in and out for various reasons available, Middleton has plenty of options, particularly going forward, as they look to reach the top five.
Their quest has been helped by the brilliance of summer signing Rhys Simmonds who has been a revelation since joining from Truro City Reserves, and continued his fine form with a hat-trick at Helston.
Reflecting on the victory, Middleton said: “It was a really, really good performance and continued the momentum from Bridgwater heading into the New Year.
“We completely dominated and it was a professional performance from start to finish. From the warm-up to the start of the game, everybody turned up in perfect condition, so I was super proud of the way the boys conducted themselves.”
Middleton had the luxury of bringing on the likes of MacOnie and Jack Bray-Evans on Boxing Day and feels that kind of strength in-depth will be key, but knows they need to be at their best every week.
He said: “We’ll take it a game at a time because in this league if you have a bad performance you’ll get beat, so you’ve got to focus all of the time.”
Newquay are back at Mount Wise this Saturday when they welcome mid-table Ivybridge Town.
The Cornishmen won 7-1 at Erme Valley back in September for their first away victory in the division, but won’t be taking anything for granted.
Middleton concluded: “They’re a tough side to beat and although we beat them convincingly at theirs, they’ll be looking for revenge.
“But the squad is looking healthy and with that the players know they need to perform as else their shirts will be up for grabs.
“It’s great to have lots of options and it’s a lovely position for a manager to be in.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.