SALTASH United manager Lee Britchford and Torpoint Athletic joint boss Dean Cardew both felt Jack Jefford’s red card in Friday’s Boxing Day derby was the wrong decision.
In the 17th minute with the game evenly poised in front of a huge crowd of 522 – Ryan Dennis consulted with his linesman before sending off the wing-back after he retaliated to a kick out by home attacker Joe Rapson.
It left the Ashes with a mountain to climb against a side who had lost just one of their 18 league games in the Western League Premier Division, and despite more than holding their own and creating some chances themselves, were beaten 1-0 thanks to Sam Pearson’s finish on 68 minutes.
A frustrated Britchford said: “The ref makes a decision which I’m completely baffled by. The linesman said he’d seen violent conduct but there’s nothing in the incident.
“We will be appealing the red card because I think it’s absolutely ridiculous that Jack has to miss three games for something where there’s no malice whatsoever.”
However, he was proud with how they went about the rest of the afternoon.
Britchford went on to say: “After the red card we were reasonably solid, stayed brave in our shape with two players up front, created some openings and tried to play the way we have all season.
“I was really proud with the boys for the way they dealt with the situation and kept a good Torpoint side at bay until the last 20 minutes when we started to tire a bit.
“It’s just disappointing that an officiating decision has potentially ruined the game for spectators as well as us.”
Cardew admitted he had sympathy for his counterpart, but felt his side were worthy winners.
He said: “I don’t think it was the prettiest of games, but Boxing Day games with the early kick-offs rarely are.
“It was just about getting three points any way you can and that’s what we did.
“I thought Saltash started the game brightly, but were then very unlucky to pick up a soft red card and that disrupted their flow.
“We managed the game really well after this, not really conceding any chances and creating plenty ourselves.
“We got the all-important goal midway through the second half and could, and probably should, have added a couple more to make it a more comfortable finish, but it turned out the one goal was enough.”
The result leaves Torpoint within four points of leaders Clevedon Town with two games in-hand, while the Ashes dropped to seventh in the table, a point behind Barnstaple Town having played twice more.
Both teams have Cornish derbies again this Saturday with 3pm kick-offs.
The Point host mid-table Helston Athletic, while the Ashes are on their travels once more as they go to St Blazey who edged past bottom side St Austell on Boxing Day.
