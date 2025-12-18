Torpoint Athletic welcome East Cornwall rivals Saltash United tomorrow morning in the biggest derby between the two in years (11am).
Both sides are in with a chance for a first-ever venture into the Southern League having enjoyed fine campaigns so far in the Western League Premier Division.
Torpoint, who have three games in-hand, are looking to close the seven-point gap to leaders Clevedon Town, while the Ashes are one of a number of sides in the race to finish in the top five and with it the play-offs with one side joining the champions in going up.
The two clubs have already met once this season in the FA Cup, as the Point ran out convincing 6-1 winners at Kimberley Stadium.
Boxing Day and December 27 also has a big programme in the South West Peninsula League Premier West, including a clash between title-chasing Liskeard Athletic and bottom side Dobwalls on Friday morning (11am).
Less than four miles separate the two clubs and last year finished next to each other in the standings with Dobwalls enjoying their best-ever league finish to sit third, while the Blues were narrowly edged out in the title race by Newquay.
But since then Liskeard have been in remarkable form, helped by a squad depth the envy of sides far higher up the league pyramid.
Before Saturday’s shock defeat at Sticker, they had won 15 and drawn just one of their 16 outings, while the Dingos, who lost all of last year’s squad, headed into their home clash with Falmouth Town Reserves bottom of the pile and were remarkably thrashed 8-0.
Callington Town are enjoying another good season under Dean Southcott and Simon Riddle, and will hope to close the gap to third-placed Penzance over the coming weeks.
Their Christmas assignment is a local derby at Launceston on December 27 (3pm), while Millbrook have Christmas off after their fine victory at Camelford on December 20, before welcoming Falmouth on January 3.
