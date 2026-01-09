Dobwalls really need to start getting points on the board if they are to avoid finishing bottom and have only 10 fixtures remaining. They go to mid-table Wadebridge Town who earned a useful point at Bude last Saturday thanks to Kyle Flew’s exquisite late finish, while second from last Truro host a Holsworthy side who are in desperate need of a pick me up after a 3-0 defeat at St Day last Saturday.