South West Peninsula League Premier West preview - Friday, January 9 and Saturday, January 10
FOR the second year in succession, Liskeard Athletic are involved in a remarkable race for the title.
The Blues, who were edged out by just two points by Newquay last season, have a three-point lead over Elburton Villa who have a game in-hand with just over half of the 30 fixtures played.
To add to the intrigue, the clash between the two sides in Plymouth back in November was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, meaning the two clubs still have to meet twice in the race for Western League football.
Elburton are first up this weekend as they welcome Millbrook this evening provided it passes a pitch inspection around 2pm following last night’s Storm Goretti. However, the Haye Road club are confident of the game going ahead.
While the Villa would start as firm favourites, particularly following the Brook’s 7-0 thrashing by Falmouth Town Reserves last weekend, the Brook often pull a result out of the bag as shown by collecting four points from difficult trips to Camelford and Holsworthy before Christmas.
As for Liskeard they face a real test of their mettle as they head to a Falmouth side who have racked up 15 goals without conceding in their last two games and could end the day as high as fourth.
For the Blues, who had last weekend off, they will need to balance game time given to their highly-impressive squad which is going to take some managing for joint-bosses Darren Gilbert and Wayne Gamble. But if they can keep the players happy, it is their strength in-depth which could prove decisive.
Unfortunately for local supporters, tonight’s scheduled clash between fifth-placed Camelford and third-placed Callington Town was postponed yesterday as a combination of the storm and pitch damage from Tuesday night’s Cornwall Senior Cup tie with Newquay proved decisive. The fixture will now be played on Friday, February 20 with a 7.30pm kick-off.
Penzance currently sit in fourth and after a week off head to a Launceston side who earned a vital 1-0 success at Truro City Reserves last Saturday. The Clarets are now seven points clear of bottom side Dobwalls and having played three games less.
For Penzance, they will have had 15 days to get over their shock Boxing Day defeat at St Day, but are still in a good position to be the ‘best of the rest’ in the race for third.
Dobwalls really need to start getting points on the board if they are to avoid finishing bottom and have only 10 fixtures remaining. They go to mid-table Wadebridge Town who earned a useful point at Bude last Saturday thanks to Kyle Flew’s exquisite late finish, while second from last Truro host a Holsworthy side who are in desperate need of a pick me up after a 3-0 defeat at St Day last Saturday.
The Devonians were right up in the top four after a nine-game unbeaten run to start under Kevin Squire. However, since then they have picked up just seven points from a possible 27 since then to drop into mid-table.
Bude sit nicely in seventh but have seen their clash called off at Wendron United due to storm damage at Underlane. Bude are due to be back in action this Saturday in the Walter C Parson League Cup. The Seasiders then face Falmouth and Elburton in a tough end to the month.
St Day secured a fifth win of the season last Saturday and make the long trip to Newton Abbot Spurs in the SWPL League Cup with an eight-point buffer from Dobwalls. While the hosts will start as favourites by the fact they’re sixth in Premier East, St Day can enjoy the occasion as they look to reach the last eight.
Friday night fixture (7.30pm): Camelford v Callington Town - postponed, Elburton Villa v Millbrook.
Saturday afternoon fixtures (3pm): Falmouth Town Reserves v Liskeard Athletic, Launceston v Penzance, Truro City Reserves v Holsworthy (at Helston Athletic AFC), Wadebridge Town v Dobwalls, Wendron United v Bude Town - postponed.
