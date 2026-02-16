SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST
Bude Town 0 Sticker 0
THE Seasiders’ first game in a month ended in a stalemate on Valentine’s Day at Broadclose Park.
Bude boss Steve Hackett gave debuts to new signings – midfielder Nathan Colley and striker Oliver Cleave, while midfielder Archie perrott took over the armband for the first time with regular skipper Ewan Reeves away for the next few weeks. Reeves’ place in central defence was taken by Harry Hopcroft who moved back from his midfield role.
Like many games at the moment, sides are starting to try and get back into their rythym and the first 20 minutes saw neither team create anything of note, not helped by a heavy pitch.
Bude were also guilty of playing too safe, that was until they sparked into life as a fine cross from left-back Finn Reeve caused issues in the box, but the advancing Billy Hopcroft was unable to latch on to the spilled ball.
From the right, another ball into the box was met by the head of Billy again but his header glanced wide, while some nice build-up in the box saw a Harrison Swatton effort blocked at the last moment as he looked to break the deadlock.
Sticker did have dangerous moments with corners, set-pieces and long throws and were really good at turning play around, but home keeper Ty Rowe didn’t have anything of note to do.
The half-time chat was to move the ball quicker, but bar Swatton sending a superb 25-yard curling effort inches wide, chances were at a premium.
With 15 minutes remaining Bude had a huge let-off as Rowe’s kick out went straight to a Sticker player and he controlled the ball and volleyed towards the far right corner. However, Rowe made a great recovery save at full stretch to tip it wide.
The hosts missed a glorious opportunity of their own as a brilliant run by Billy Hopcroft saw him skip through a couple of players to leave himself bearing down on goal. However, he decided to pull the ball back to Swatton, but the pass was too heavy and the chance to take the lead late on was wasted.
Reflecting on the afternoon, Bude boss Steve Hackett said: “Overall it was a very even game, nothing separating the two sides and a draw was a fair result.
“From our side we were pleased with our fitness levels, happy with a clean sheet and great to see two new signings in Nathan Colley and Ollie Cleave play well on their debuts. Both looked very accomplished.”
Bude remain seventh in the standings and have a North Cornwall derby at Launceston this coming Saturday.
The Clarets haven’t played since mid-January, so the Seasiders will hope to take advantage of their lack of game-time.
Hackett concluded: “We’re really looking forward to Launceston next weekend, another side that are never easy to play against.
“Last time out we drew 2-2 and it was a very physical game that swung both ways, but after Saturday’s point, we want to have a strong end to the season.”
BUDE TOWN: Ty Rowe, Jake Woodland, James Wheeler, Harry Hopcroft, Finn Reeve; Archie Perrott (capt) Nathan Colley; Dylan Morgan, Billy Hopcroft, Harrison Swatton; Oliver Cleave. Subs: Piran Friend, Josh Pearce, Oska Holmes, Aaron Hart, Ryan Leverton.
Seasiders’ man-of-the-match: James Wheeler.
