CARADON’S first team continued their charge towards promotion in Division One South of the West Hockey League by seeing off Bristol-based Clifton Robinsons Thirds in a seven-goal thriller at Lux Park on Saturday.
A feisty, high-intensity encounter unfolded with six cards underlining the competitive edge throughout. The opening exchanges were disjointed, with both sides struggling to build fluency, influenced by a combination of unforced errors and external disruptions.
Caradon struck first in the 10th minute when Tyler Walsh calmly dispatched a penalty corner to make it 1-0.
Momentum continued to build and soon after, Ben Hedley showed great composure in the circle, committing the goalkeeper before sliding the ball neatly inside the post for a 2-0 lead.
Despite Caradon defending multiple corners well, Clifton pulled one back with a drag flick before half-time.
The second half delivered the drama both teams craved. Clifton came out firing, exploiting space down the right and along the baseline to score twice in quick succession and take a 3-2 lead with 20 minutes remaining.
Caradon responded with increased intensity, raising the press and regaining control. Defensive resilience from Chris Fasey, Tom Rowe and a commanding man-of-the-match performance from Nathan Jeffery kept the visitors at bay.
Jeffery’s driven pass into the circle was expertly deflected home by Will Turpin to level the scores, before late pressure earned a decisive penalty corner. Hedley stepped up again, firing low at the far post to seal a thrilling 4-3 win.
Caradon - who have a eight-point lead over second-placed Bristol & West with a game in-hand - are at home to Exeter on Saturday (2pm).
The mid-table seconds visited Camborne School of Mines in Piran Division One and were eventually beaten 4-1 despite taking an early lead.
It was Ben Pennington-Ridge who gave the East Cornwall side an ideal start when he fired in after 11 minutes. However, although chances continued to come for the visitors, they couldn’t find a way through against an inspired home keeper.
The hosts weren’t at their best but continued to battle away and struck twice before half-time to go into the break in front.
With a bare 11, Caradon had no luxury to change things around, while the hosts were able to utitlise five substitutions.
Despite the effort never wavering, CSOM conceded twice in the final 15 minutes to give the hosts a flattering margin of victory.
Caradon’s star man was Jake Horton, who covered every blade of grass, while Liam and Drew Champion also did well.
The Liskeard club are away from home again this Saturday when they visit Plymouth Lions Thirds (4pm).
Despite last-minute changes and fielding the bare 11 in their Piran Division Two clash, Caradon Thirds showed real grit against visiting Duchy Seconds.
After weathering early pressure, they trailed 2-1 at half-time.
A disciplined second-half performance created chances, but Duchy added further goals. A gutsy team effort indeed from the hosts who will hope for better availability across the club next weekend as they tackle Plymouth Lions Fourths (12.30pm).
