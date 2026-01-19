CARADON’S men’s first team delivered an emphatic 8-2 victory over Old Bristolians at Lux Park on Saturday in Division One South of the West Hockey League.
The result was driven by a ruthless first-half performance.
The opener came within a few minutes, with patient build-up from Tom Rowe and Nathan Jeffery drawing in the opposition before Jeffery’s aerial found Tyler Walsh on the baseline. His pull-back was expertly deflected home by Will Turpin.
The lead was doubled from a penalty corner, drag-flicked powerfully by Walsh.
Caradon continued to dominate, with Harrison Pollard driving into the D, committing the goalkeeper before Thomas Haigh swept the ball into the open goal.
A midfield turnover from Chris Fasey, followed by slick link-up play involving Haigh, allowed Walsh to carry into the D and finish across goal to make it 4-0 at half-time.
Defensively, Thomas Walker, Martin Batty and Sam Pennington-Ridge ensured Old Bristolians were kept at bay, but the goals kept coming at the other end.
The second half saw Fasey add a fifth via a deflection, though two converted penalty corners briefly reduced the gap.
Caradon regained control, with man-of-the-match Walsh scoring twice more, including a penalty stroke. The scoring was completed by Pollard, who carried from deep before lifting over the keeper.
The seconds travelled to league leaders Falmouth in Piran Division One and showed resilience despite a 6-2 defeat.
Strong defensive performances came from Ted Dyer, Carl Jeffrey, Liam Champion and Jake Horton, while Ben Pennington-Ridge scored twice in the second half with near-identical solo efforts. Dyer and Pennington-Ridge shared the man-of-the-match award.
The thirds hosted Falmouth Seconds at Lux Park in Piran Division Two.
Caradon conceded three first-half goals but responding with a much-improved second-half display, although the score remained 3-0.
The defence worked tirelessly, with Alfie Brown making several key saves, while Matty Pennington-Ridge was the Caradon man-of-the-match.
