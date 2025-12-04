CARADON Hockey Club’s junior teams travelled to Penzance on Sunday, November 30 and delivered a series of confident and spirited performances across both the under 10s mixed and under 14 girls age groups.
Despite the cold conditions, the under-10s embraced the challenge with enthusiasm and represented the club superbly.
Their play was marked by strong teamwork, with players linking well, moving into space, and creating several impressive passages of play. For some, it was a first tournament experience, while others stepped up an age group, but all approached the day with determination and enjoyment, showing clear development as the matches progressed.
The club extends sincere thanks to the supporters who braved the weather to provide consistent encouragement throughout the day. Appreciation also goes to senior player Charlotte Murray, who officiated for the duration of the tournament, and to Penzance Hockey Club for organising an excellent event and generously supplying a goalkeeper who represented Caradon in every fixture.
The under 14 girls also produced a series of strong performances. Facing several demanding matches, the squad displayed composure, structure and impressive cohesion from the outset. Their ability to maintain shape, transition effectively and move the ball with purpose enabled them to create repeated attacking opportunities, many of which were converted through well-timed advances into the circle.
The group adapted quickly despite not always playing together regularly, demonstrating committed support play across all areas of the pitch. Defensively, they remained organised and resilient, with the goalkeeper making several important saves, including a composed response to a penalty stroke.
Contributions from under 12 players further strengthened the squad and highlighted the depth continuing to emerge within the junior section.
Caradon extends warm thanks to all parents and supporters for their ongoing commitment and to Penzance for hosting another well-run and enjoyable tournament.
Caradon Hockey Club also offers specialist goalkeeper training for junior players. Anyone interested in trying the position is encouraged to contact the club, where dedicated coaching and full protective equipment are available.
Junior training resumes on Monday, January 12 from 6pm to 7pm at Lux Park Leisure Centre, Liskeard. New players are welcome to attend; simply ask for Junior co-ordinator Laura Hill. Gum shields and shin pads are essential - hockey sticks can be provided for the first few sessions.
We wish all juniors, families and supporters an enjoyable festive season and look forward to welcoming everyone back in 2026.
