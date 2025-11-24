By Hannah Bladon
CARADON HOCKEY CLUB WEEKEND ROUND-UPS
Women's Section
Duchy 1 Caradon Firsts 8
CARADON travelled west to face Duchy, confident and focused on adding three more points and boosting their goal difference in a tight top-of-the-table race.
They made an instant impact, scoring in the first minute through a perfectly deflected short corner from Libby Walsh.
Goals then came from all over the pitch — Bizzie Jeffery struck twice, including a composed flick from the spot; Hannah Bladon was well-placed to poach one at the back post; Katie Oliver secured a striker’s hat trick with a sliding deflection; and Lila Johns added another after excellent positioning in the D.
The second half saw Caradon lift their intensity and possession, using the defensive and midfield trio of Amy Batty, Daisy Hunn and Jules Butterworth to switch play and create waves of attack.
The Duchy keeper produced an outstanding display, frustrating repeated strikes from Abigail Ingram, Clare Mitchell and Emma Gliddon.
A commanding 8–1 win, cheered on by travelling supporters and followed by birthday celebrations for Clare Poad, capped off a successful Saturday.
Player of the match went to Gliddon for her attacking tenacity and formidable defending.
Caradon Seconds 0 Tavistock 1
Caradon women’s seconds side were unlucky not to claim victory after dominating much of the game.
Despite strong attacking play and sustained pressure, the home side couldn’t convert their chances. Tavistock scored against the run of play from a short corner, leaving Caradon frustrated.
As time ran out, the whistle blew right on a short corner decision for Caradon but sadly there was no last minute equaliser.
Despite the narrow defeat, team spirit remained high. Jess Eldridge earned player of the match for her relentless determination.
Men's Section
Plymouth Uni 1 Caradon Seconds 5
Caradon men’s seconds team began with clear attacking intent, though play was briefly halted when Ben Pennington-Ridge took a ball to the face in a brave defensive effort — with quick treatment from Connor Luck ensuring he could recover.
Once play resumed, Caradon took control through two well-worked penalty corners: Drew Champion opening the scoring and Ted Dyer smashing home the second. At half-time, the message was simple — keep it basic, communicate, and take chances.
The team delivered, with Jon Pennington-Ridge slotting in a composed third from a Jake Horton setup before Liam Champion skilfully weaved past defenders and the keeper to lift in a fine fourth.
Plymouth Uni fought back to claim a consolation, but Caradon had the final word as Champion danced past four defenders to fire home his second and secure a 5–1 victory. Man of the match went to Fenton Robins for his relentless energy and creativity up front.
Caradon Thirds 1 Penzance 6
Despite the scoreline, Caradon men’s third team showed strong spells of play against a well-balanced Penzance side who combined youth and experience effectively.
Caradon matched this blend with debutants Arthur Batty and William Brown making excellent impressions alongside seasoned players, helping to apply pressure and create chances throughout the match.
Isaac Mould’s dangerous delivery into the D forced a Penzance defender to turn the ball in for Caradon’s goal.
Both Batty and Brown were deservedly named joint players of the match for their composure, confidence, and clear potential at this level.
Caradon Thirds 3 Duchy Seconds 3 - Sunday
Caradon men’s third team faced Duchy Seconds in the highly anticipated part two of this weekends double header.
A solid 10 players braved the Sunday traffic down west, with Duchy kindly loaning us a player. Caradon opened the scoring early on after some beautiful short corner passing play through Ben PR who bravely battled on despite his injury to the face on Saturday.
Caradon continued to dominate but still managed to concede after Duchy’s first shot of the afternoon. However Isaac Moulds replied instantly, slotting the ball in the goal straight after to take us into the lead at halftime.
The second half saw Caradon dig in as players grew tired with the lack of numbers. Despite carrying on the momentum of the first half Caradon found themselves 3-2 down in the last few minutes.
This was until some beautiful passing play in their half saw Isaac M score his second of the day to finish the game 3 all. Overall a very competitive game despite some tired legs from Saturday and one of the best performances so far this season.
MOTM went to Isaac M for his perfect positional play and his natural goalscoring ability.
