Words by Robbie Morris, Garry Wood & Kevin Marriott
Western League - Premier Division
Torpoint Athletic 3 Buckland Athletic 1
IT was home sweet home for title-chasing Torpoint on Saturday as their first game at The Mill in four weeks brought an important victory after three successive defeats, two in cup competitions.
In front of their biggest crowd of the season, 182, Torpoint beat fifth-placed Buckland with goals from Joe Rapson, with a brace, and Ryan Downing.
Rapson gave Torpoint the lead on the stroke of half-time and after Toby Pullman equalised in the 65th minute, Downing restored the home side’s lead a minute later and Rapson made sure of the points 16 minutes from time.
Joint manager Dean Cardew said: “I think yesterday was really important in putting an end to the losing streak we were on.
“I felt our performance last week deserved something, so it was really frustrating to come away with nothing.
“All I asked of the lads yesterday was to bring that same intensity, and I knew they’d get their rewards.
“Football is all about fine margins, and the timing of our goals was crucial. Our second goal, in particular, came at exactly the right moment.
“Buckland were well on top when scoring their equaliser and had all the momentum, so responding as quickly as we did was absolutely vital.
“The third goal then gave us a bit of breathing space and something to hold onto as we saw the game out.”
Buckland boss Matt Cusack said: “We were miles off it today. Our decision-making on and off the ball was well below par and we were rightly punished for poor errors by Torpoint, who played with great intensity throughout.
“A big couple of weeks coming up so we need to respond quickly.”
Buckland had the first clear cut chance as Luke Forward’s cross from the left found James Simmonds, whose header bounced up off the pitch and glanced the post.
Three minutes later it was Torpoint’s turn to go close. Sam Pearson fired the ball into the area to find Sam Hepworth, whose shot went over the bar from 15 yards.
The deadlock was finally broken in the third minute of first half stoppage time. Elliott Crawford’s free kick was punched away by Sowden-Bird, but Rapson latched on to the loose ball to score from 15 yards.
Four minutes after the hour Buckland were level. A Cameron Sangster through ball released Pullman, who broke clear and slotted home from 18 yards.
But Torpoint wasted no time in getting back in front. Darren Hicks threaded the ball through a couple of Buckland defenders to find Downing, and his curling effort from 18 yards took a slight deflection into the top corner, for his first goal for the club.
Torpoint double their advantage in the 74th minute when Downing twisted and turned in the box, before crossing to Rapson, who headed home at the far post from six yards.
Torpoint: R. Rickard, D. Hicks, S. Hepworth, O. Haslam, F. Chapman, E. Crawford, J. Rowe (T. Payne 68), S. Pearson, R. Downing (L. Higgins 87), J. Rapson (S. Morgan 88), C. Martindale.
Subs not used: K. Edworthy, D. Murray.
Goals: J. Rapson 2 (45+3, 74), R. Downing (65).
Buckland: A. Sowden-Bird, R. Beadman, I. McCue, M. James, S. Pocock, B. Carter (T. Dell 86), P. Mendonca (T. Hard 71), J. Copp (J. Baxter 68), R. Bush (T. Pullman 59), J. Simmonds (C. Sangster 45), L. Forward.
Yellow cards: J, Simmonds (45+2, B. Carter 85).
Goal: T. Pullman (64).
Referee: Max Davies (Hayle).
Attendance: 182.
Man of the Match: Ryan Downing (Torpoint).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.