St Blazey and District Snooker League latest by Geoff Hawken
Bethel A stay top of the Victory league after a close 3-2 win at home to Luxulyan with Garry Stephens knocking in a first frame 34 break to get them off to a good start. Paul Baron and Matt Green also won with Ryan Bilson and Gary Spencer replying.
Richard Broad, Paul Woodman and Jamie Daniell put Pelynt three up at home to Tregonissey A who managed to take the final two frames through Jason Cocks and Kevin Harris.
Darren Powell was Mevagissey A’s only winner as they lost at home to St Neot who remain in fourth place with Darren Lock, Steve Courts, Ant Maddams and Chris Perring all successful.
Liam Jones beat George Taylor to put Bethel D ahead at St Blazey B but Gavin Dyche knocked in a 53 break to level things up and the home side took the final three frames for a good win.
Bethel D played Mevagissey B in a rearranged game the following night and got all frames to lift them off the bottom of the table, leave there opponents rooted to the base.
Gorran Haven beat Rees league leaders 4-1 at home for a great win with Lee McKinstry having a 38 break as he beat Chris Brown with Mark Cockayne the visitors only success.
Darren Roberts, Jowan Truman and Ryan Orchard all won as Tregonissey B beat Mevagissey C by the odd frame.
Bugle made ground on the leaders beating Tregonissey C by four frames to one with Predator Tregale taking out Dave Rundle for the single away point.
James Stephens and Les Shakespeare put Lerryn two up at Bethel C who managed to win the final three frames through Leigh Rosevear, James Smithson and Howard Brett for a welcome victory.
