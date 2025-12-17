By Tom Howe at the Truro City Stadium
ENTERPRISE NATIONAL LEAGUE
Truro City 2 Wealdstone 0
TRURO City brought an eight-game losing run to an end with an entertaining 2-0 win over Wealdstone at The TCS.
Dominic Johnson-Fisher and Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain scored either side of half-time to earn the Tinners a deserved three points.
The win reduces the deficit between themselves and the dreaded dotted line in the National League to just five points.
Just as pleasing as a first domestic victory since October 18 was a first clean sheet at Step One since September 27 – leaving the Tinners with plenty to build on going into the a busy festive season.
A return to the starting XI for club captain Connor Riley-Lowe headlined a list of six changes made by Tinners boss John Askey, a cast that also featured Will Dean, Tyler Harvey, Lirak Hasani, Johnson-Fisher and Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Tenth-placed Wealdstone, who survived relegation in each of the last two campaigns, made the trip to Cornwall to face a Truro side eager to build on their own battling spirit in a bid to achieve safety.
That eagerness was on display from the opening minutes on a cold, wintry evening that was warmed by one of the Tinners’ most put together performances of the entire term.
The in-form Stones were almost immediately on the back foot, with Harvey’s cross falling to Yassine En-Neyah, whose strike was deflected wide for a first corner after only five minutes.
Johnson-Fisher was soon hauled down, leading to a yellow card for Deon Woodman and a free-kick that Harvey struck beautifully, but went narrowly over the crossbar.
Johnson-Fisher was a bag of tricks, using his explosive pace to leave the Stones at sixes and sevens, and drawing a foul out of Anthony Georgiou who became the third player booked in quick succession, after Tom Harrison became the first City man to be carded.
The pressure continued to mount and lead to a hearts in mouth moment as visiting custodian Dante Baptiste dropped Riley-Lowe’s free-kick, before gathering it up at the second attempt amidst a gaggle of bodies in the box.
The raids on Wealdstone soon told as the ball bounced around in the box, following a neat corner into the near post, before falling nicely for Johnson-Fisher who prodded it past Baptiste for his fourth of the campaign ten minutes before the break.
At the other end, Aidan Stone anticipated the play well and came off his line to pluck the ball out of the sky and deny Terrell Agyemang, who had been lurking with intent, before being called upon again to meet a cross whipped in by Dylan Kadji.
It was only a momentary flash of visiting flame, as City picked up for the second half where they had left off in the first, with Harvey diverting a corner into the midriff of an over-worked Baptiste.
Last season’s National League South Golden Boot winner came closer still when meeting Oxlade-Chamberlain’s long throw with his head and seeing an effort crash back off the crossbar.
The Stones showed some further fleeting signs of life but Shaun Donnellan stayed alive to the danger, sticking with Daniel Nkrumah and seeing the ball to safety on what was a professional evening’s work defensively.
It was Donnellan’s partner at the back, Oxlade-Chamberlain, who was in the prime position to capitalise on a slip from the visitors and push forward, before working some space and shooting into the bottom corner to double City’s advantage shortly after the hour.
In complete control, the Tinners were unlucky not to extend their advantage – and claw back some of their negative goal difference – as Baptiste pulled off an inspired save to deny Harvey. The corner that followed was directed goalwards by Hasani, whose effort was cleared off the line.
It stayed at 2-0 however, repeating the result exacted by the Stones on the opening day of the National League season, as City made their Step One bow at Grosvenor Vale.
Three points were the perfect Christmas gift for a Tinners side whose festive season will be merry and bright if they can continue their form into quickfire games against York City (December 20), Yeovil Town (December 26) and Forest Green Rovers (December 30) before the tune to Auld Lang Syne rings in the new year.
TRURO CITY: Stone, Riley-Lowe (capt), Harrison, Dean, En-Neyah (Rooney, 75), Harvey, Johnson-Fisher, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Hasani, Law, Donnellan; Subs not used: Lavercombe, Bell, Palfrey, Jephcott, Kinsey, Deeming
WEALDSTONE: Baptiste, Cook (capt), Georgiou (Tiensia, 73) Woodman, Boldewijn, Kadji (Turner, 73), Olamola, Hassan (Tshikuna, 57), Obiero (Nkrumah, 34), Hutchinson, Agyemang (Mussa, 57). Subs not used: Johnson, Diarra.
