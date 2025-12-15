NATIONAL LEAGUE TWO WEST
Redruth 27 Hinckley 10
REDRUTH ended a run of five straight defeats with an impressive victory over Hinckley at the Recreation Ground.
The Reds had slid down the table following a fine start to the season, but were boosted by the inclusion of three loan signings from the Cornish Pirates, two of which started.
Barnaby Elderkin lined up at blindside-flanker, allowing skipper Edd Pascoe to move into the second-row.
Australian Angus Mawson also came into the starting line-up at fly-half which allowed Ethan Morgan to move to full-back to replace Dean Wills who wasn’t named in the squad. Orson James was included on the bench and came on at half-time for scrum-half Sam Bray.
Callum Dacey dotted down for the Leicestershire side inside three minutes which was added to by fly-half Rory Vowles, but crucially the home responded quickly via right-winger Noah Clifford.
Although the conversion was missed and Vowles added a penalty with 15 minutes gone, Redruth continued to show plenty of endeavour.
That was rewarded just before the break as after a series of pick and gos, prop Tyler Gendall crashed over with Morgan adding the extras for 12-10.
Redruth took that momentum into the second half and by the 47th minute had another two tries through Mawson and Morgan with the latter adding a kick.
Hinckley applied plenty of pressure as they sought a way back into the game, but Mawson finished off a late move to ensure five points stayed in West Cornwall.
The small matter of Camborne at home awaits the Reds on Saturday (3pm).
REDRUTH: Morgan, Clifford, Simmons, S James, Counter; Mawson, Bray (O James, 40); Gendall, Hambly (Cowan-Dickie, 60), Tompsett (Barnes, 54); Pascoe (capt), Osborne (Rovery, 60); Elderkin, Bond, Stevens (Rovery, 66). Replacement not used: Hayman.
Tries: Clifford, Gendall, Mawson (2), Morgan; Convs: Morgan (2); Pens: N/A.
