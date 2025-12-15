CORNISH Pirates joint head coach Gavin Cattle has back his side to rediscover their winning formula in the Championship after they were narrowly defeated 27-26 by Bedford Blues at the Mennaye Field.
Friday night’s loss, a second on the bounce for the Cornishmen, means they were unable to haul in their rivals who snatched victory in the dying moments courtesy of a penalty from fly-half Will Maisey.
Earlier, the Pirates had led 14-10 at the turn, Morgan Nelson and Arthur Relton claiming converted tries, but it was the Blues – who had countered through scores from George Worth and Rory Ward – who edged in front early in the second half through the first of two tries from Dean Adamson.
The Pirates responded with scores of their own through Charlie Rice and Harry Yates to lead again, but their hopes were dashed when Maisey struck three minutes from time.
Afterwards, a disappointed Cattle said: “It was a hell of of a game and both teams had opportunities as the scoreline would suggest. We were under pressure at times in the first half, when in defence we spread quite widely and they were picking us off, but physically I thought we were there today, especially our power at times in the set piece.
“The disappointment is that we aren’t converting our pressure at the minute.
“As expected, it was a tightly fought game, though I’m sure we’ll at those key moments that we didn’t quite manage, and which eventually enabled them to get that one extra point to achieve the win.”
Cattle added: “Bedford are a good side, and they have got a few results on us now, but at present we have just got to keep going. The cohesion has got to turn because we are working hard and on the right things.”
