By Rod Davies at OMG Moorlands Lane
COUNTIES ONE WESTERN WEST
Saltash 29 Truro 35
THE Ashes’ unlucky run of results continued as fellow strugglers Truro earned a first away league win of the season.
Prior to the kick off a match ball was presented to Saltash by the Trelawny’s Army, and the Ashes pressed hard in the early stages and were rewarded when Lewis Woolaway forced himself over in the corner after ten minutes.
The visitors fought back and following a line-out, their forwards drove over to touch down and take the lead with the conversion after 22 minutes.
Four minutes later, prop Lial Honey, who had an impressive game, charged through the Truro defence to restore the home advantage with Jack Pritchard adding the extra points with an excellent conversion from near the touchline.
Play continued to go from end to end with Truro claiming back the lead with a try on the left wing following a penalty after 34 minutes. The conversion made it 14-10.
Two minutes before the interval the home side went in front again with another try by Woolaway and conversion from Pritchard, which was how it stayed until the break.
Truro immediately took back the lead after the interval with a kick ahead and chase with the extra points being added.
Both sides were striving to win the game which meant a thrilling finish. The advantage swung back again towards the Ashes when Will Morton broke away down the right wing to get a bonus point try (24-21), but the city outfit hit back again and a misplaced Saltash clearance gave them the opportunity to regain the lead on the hour mark with a try close to the posts which again was converted.
A very determined Ashes went in front again with skipper Jay Moriarty squeezing in to score with ten to play, but a converted try four minutes later by Truro finally gave them victory in a pulsating game and leave Saltash with one victory all season.
SALTASH: Cruickshanks, Morton, G Eatwell, Dover, Moriarty (capt); Crofts, Pritchard; Nance, R Walsh, Honey, Sutton, Woolaway; Wells, C Knight, P Eatwell. Replacements: Nicks, A Walsh, Thomson.
Tries: Woolaway (2), Honey, Morton, Moriarty; Convs: Pritchard (2); Pens: N/A.
