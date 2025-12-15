ENGLAND HOCKEY TIER TWO TROPHY SECOND-ROUND
South Berkshire 5 Caradon 3
A DEPLETED Caradon bowed out of this year’s National Cup despite running their hosts all the way in Wokingham.
The Liskeard-based outfit headed to Berkshire sitting proudly at the top of Division One South of the West Hockey League.
After an even start, the hosts struck first still inside the first quarter, but the away side, who travelled with a bare 11, began to press from the front through Ben Hedley, Thomas Haigh and Evan Spencer.
The pressure forced a loose pass which Tyler Walsh quickly released to Ben Hedley in the D who spun around his marker to reverse the shot past the keeper.
Back level, the Yellows soon conceded a penalty stroke for a tackle from Nathan Jeffery that an NFL blocker would be proud off. His blushes were spared as Dan Harris dropped his left glove down to prevent a goal.
But after half-time Caradon dominated the game as the central defensive pairing of Martin Batty and Nathan Jeffery thwarted the home advances with Chris Fasey providing the protection in front.
Thomas Walker and Ben Reynolds kept the wide avenues locked down, with Ben Reynolds collecting man-of-the-match for a standout performance in a new position as left-back.
The hard work paid off after Harrison Pollard struck home a shot from the top of the circle for 3-2. Keeping the intensity, Caradon created a number of chances and won penalty corners, but couldn’t convert.
At the other end, the clinical hosts added a fourth, and although a well-worked move was finished off at the back-post by Tom Haigh, South Berkshire added a fifth from another penalty corner.
