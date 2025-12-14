SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST
Liskeard Athletic 6 Wadebridge Town 1
A SEAN Thomson-inspired Liskeard Athletic returned to action by eventually easing past Wadebridge Town 6-1 at Lux Park.
The game was deadlocked at 1-1 going into first half injury-time when Thomson made it 2-1, and from there on the Blues, who gave a debut to centre-back Todd Hanrahan in the second half, never looked back with a brilliant display after the break as they maintained their three-point lead at the top from Elburton Villa who saw off Penzance 3-0.
Dan Jennings gave the home side a perfect start by touching in Ryan Richards’ excellent left wing cross after six minutes – but sustained a dead leg in the process and was forced to limp out of the action soon afterwards to be replaced by Bailey Mabin.
Wadebridge were level on 23 minutes when, after an initial block by goalkeeper Luke Gwillam, the ball broke back into the path of Greg Eastman whose intelligent pass allowed Kyle Flew to fire into an empty net.
The visitors then made strong appeals for a penalty in the 36th minute when Dan O’Hara went down at a corner claiming to have been elbowed in the face. But the referee thought any contact was accidental.
Wadebridge continued to press and they came close to taking the lead after 44 minutes when a ricochet off Flew from Gwillam’s attempted clearance finished just over the bar with the goal gaping.
Sam Wickins then tried a left foot drive from 25 yards which ended a yard wide of the post.
That turned out to be the closest Wadebridge came to causing an upset.
With the referee checking his watch with four minutes of time added on already played, Liskeard launched an attack along the right and Josh McCabe’s cross found Richards, whose fierce shot was parried by Rob Rosevear.
But Thomson was on hand to smash the rebound into the net to ensure the mood at half-time from a home perspective was more positive than it might have been.
And whatever the Wadebridge team talk was about, the words were wasted as Liskeard scored from the restart with Richards finishing coolly after being played through by Mabin.
Within four minutes it was 4-1 and this time Mabin was sent clear by Thomson before sitting the keeper down and lifting the ball over him into the net.
But the best was yet to come. Liskeard were causing havoc along the right flank and when Thomson collected possession on the edge of the box everybody was expecting a cross into the crowded area. Instead he curled a magnificent shot over Rosevear and just inside the far post to make it 5-1.
And Newton completed the scoring nine minutes from time with a close range finish from a cross – again from the right – by Mabin.
LISKEARD ATHLETIC: Luke Gwillam; Ben Collins, Jordan Powell (Todd Hanrahan, 57), Harry Jeffery (Bailey Gamble, 73), Josh McCabe (capt), Matt Andrew, Sean Thomson, James Lorenz, Matt Outtram (Scott Sanders, 60), Dan Jennings (Bailey Mabin, 12), Ryan Richards (George Newton, 57).
WADEBRIDGE TOWN: Rob Rosevear; Ed Bowers (Theo Robinson, 61), Sam Wickins (capt), Brad Rowe (Tom Harris, 84), Matt Sanders, Dan O’Hara (Jordan Stone, 68), Louie Taylor, Greg Eastman, Kyle Flew, Alfie Flack, Dylan Peters. Subs not used: Matt Lloyd, Tom McLachlan.
Man-of-the-match: Sean Thomson.
