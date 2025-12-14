CHAMP RUGBY (FRIDAY)
Cornish Pirates 26 Bedford Blues 27
THE Cornish Pirates fell to a second successive defeat on Friday night as bogey side Bedford Blues edged a thriller at the Mennaye Field.
Following their 40-24 loss away to Worcester Warriors the previous weekend, which broke a run of six games unbeaten, the hosts knew it wouldn’t be easy against a side that started the evening third and had won a friendly between the two in Penzance back in August.
The Cornish Pirates made several changes in their starting line-up from the one that ran out at Worcester.
In the absence of the injured Iwan Price-Thomas, Louie Sinclair moved from fly-half to full-back, and the named wing pairing were Harry Yates and a fit-again Arthur Relton. At fly-half, Arwel Robson, who was an early replacement against the Warriors, continued in the role, whilst in the forwards there was a start for Matt Cannon at blindside-flanker.
Once the action got underway the Pirates quickly earned a penalty award and opted for a catch and drive opportunity at the old Western National corner. Unfortunately, it came to no avail, before the visitors showed they could be dangerous, particularly through Fijian No. 8 Tui Uru.
Although a ninth minute penalty award saw fly-half Will Maisey miss his kick attempt from 40 metres out, the visitors first points of the evening soon followed. Regaining possession, the ball was quickly spread right to enable wing George Worth to dart over for an unconverted try after 11 minutes.
The Pirates responded well and after a drive for the line on the right suddenly crabbed left, it was man-of-the-match hooker Morgan Nelson who powered over 10 minutes later to which Robson added the extras.
From the restart the Blues attacked down the left, and after the Pirates were put under tremendous pressure, it was now the turn of Bedford’s hooker, Tommy Herman, to cross the whitewash.
Both sides were going well, but after Pirates’ centre Chester Ribbons and wing Harry Yates tore into Blues’ territory, it was Relton that sped clear of the Bedford defence to score with nine minutes of the half remaining.
Robson added the extras as the hosts went into the break 14-10 to the good.
But the visitors started the second 40 the better, and went in front after 44 minutes through try-scoring machine Dean Adamson as the hosts also lost No.8 Tomi Agbongbon for a yellow in the build-up.
The lead for the visitors lasted just four minutes as after Robson first posted the ball into the clubhouse corner, it soon ended with lock Charlie Rice going over.
Bedford again responded well as Adamson made no mistake from close-range just before the hour, but the hosts went 26-24 in front with ten to play when Yates scored his fifth try in as many games for the try bonus-point. However, Robson couldn’t add the extras, meaning the visitors needed just a drop-goal or penalty for victory.
And that arrived on 77 minutes as an easy penalty kick opportunity was awarded which Maisey slottedto break home hearts.
CORNISH PIRATES: Sinclair, Relton, Ribbons, J Elderkin, Yates, Robson, Hiscocks; Young, Nelson, Petch; Rice, Bell; Cannon, King, Agbongbon. Replacements: Pritchard, Heaney, French, Suttor, Ratcliff, Cambriani, Rigelsford, Ward.
Tries: Nelson, Relton, Rice, Yates; Convs: Robson (3); Pens: N/A.
Pirates’ man-of-the-match: Morgan Nelson.
