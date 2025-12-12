CORNISH Pirates joint head coach Gavin Cattle says his side can expect a “big test” when Bedford Blues arrive at the Mennaye Field tonight (7.30pm), as the squad looks to bounce back from last weekend’s disappointing defeat at Worcester Warriors.
The Pirates saw their six-match unbeaten run halted in a 40–24 loss at Sixways, a result that Cattle admits left a little room for improvement.
“Did we execute the way we wanted to execute? Probably not,” he said. “We invited the counterattack a bit too much, and they took it on. On that surface, you get a bit of quick ball there. But we showed a lot of character to come back into it. There’s some good learning in there for us.”
Tonight’s clash pits fifth against third in the Championship. However, recent history offers a stark warning to the Pirates, particularly as Bedford have won on their last four visits to the Mennaye, including a 38–26 pre-season victory in August.
Cattle acknowledged the scale of the task. “They’ve had the upper hand on us the last couple of seasons, so we know what we’re in for here,” he said. “We keep saying we’ve got a difficult week ahead of us.”
The Pirates have made several changes to the side that ran out against Worcester. With Iwan Price-Thomas injured, Louie Sinclair moves from fly-half to full-back. Fit-again Arthur Relton returns on the wing alongside Harry Yates. Arwel Robson, an early replacement last week, starts at fly-half, while forward Matt Cannon is promoted to the back row after also coming off the bench at Sixways.
Despite last week’s setback, Cattle pointed to the broader picture: “That’s 26 points from a possible 30,” he said. “Obviously we would have liked to go 30 from 30, but when you look at it like that, there are still plenty of positives to take ahead of a big block. We’ve got the points in the bag, but we need to progress and pick more up.”
Physicality, he says, will be crucial. “Every week you’re going in with that intent – the power game. They’ve got a strong back row. Our challenge will be bouncing back from last week. I do feel we lost the edge physically, so can we get back up to the levels we have been? I think this will be a big test for the lads, and one they’ll be looking to prove a point in.”
Cornish Pirates: Louie Sinclair; Arthur Relton, Chester Ribbons, Joe Elderkin, Harry Yates; Arwel Robson, Dan Hiscocks (capt); Billy Young, Morgan Nelson, Alfie Petch; Charlie Rice, Alfie Bell; Matt Cannon, Josh King, Tomi Agbongbon.
Replacements: Matt Pritchard, Alessandro Heaney, James French, Luke Ratcliff, Rory Suttor, Will Rigelsford, Ben Cambriani, Matty Ward.
