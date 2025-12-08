By Paul Hayes
REGIONAL ONE SOUTH WEST (SATURDAY)
St Austell 31 Brixham 22
Games between these two sides in recent seasons have been entertaining affairs and this one was no different with the Saints making it six unbeaten with a 31-22 success at Tregorrick Park.
An end-to-end first half saw seven tries with the home side taking a 26-17 lead at the interval. The Saints dominated the majority of the second period before withstanding a barnstorming finish from Brixham to deny them a second bonus point.
Centre Jamie Stanlake gave the Saints an early lead, converted by fly-half Ben Saunders.
In a blink of eye, Brixham took the lead after ruthlessly exploiting errors from the home side as a poor exit from the restart allowed Brixham to gain a foothold in the home 22 with winger Kai Kidd scoring in the left corner. A superb touchline conversion from fly-half Mitch Pinkus tied the scores up (7-7).
The Saints failed to find touch with a clearance kick and a chip ahead got the Fishermen behind the home defence. Brixham moved the ball quickly across the width of the field with full-back Joel Ashworth scoring in the same corner to take a 12-7 lead after 10 minutes.
The Saints responded well to the set back to exert some pressure on the visitors, but a late tackle left prop Dan Bennett in a heap, a knee injury meant he was helped from the pitch to be replaced by Riley Raikes.
The penalty was kicked deep into the Gym corner and from the resulting catch and drive, hooker Pete Harris dotted down to make it all square again (12-12).
Back came Brixham and they scored again down the left through lock William Peakman (12-17).
It was the home side’s turn to score from the restart when a spiralling clearance held up high in the wind. Scrum-half Dan Tyrrell took the ball 10 metres inside the home half before setting off a slaloming run through the Brixham defence. The kick ahead was timed to perfection allowing player/coach Matt Shepherd to touch down to put the home side 19-17 in front on the half hour.
Just before half-time, Shepherd put the finishing touch to a prolonged spell of Saints pressure. Saunders’ conversion brought an exhilarating half to an end with the home side 26-17 in front.
Both sides tightened up in the second period.
The Saints were on top for most of the third quarter with only good defence restricting the home side to one try. A typically rumbustious charge from flanker Hector Bright stretching the Cornishmen’s lead to 31-17.
Late pressure from Brixham saw them secure a consolation bonus point with their fourth try when Kidd’s brilliant side-step evaded the grasp of despairing defenders (31-22).
Overall it was a well-deserved win for Saints that sees their good run of form continue as they move up to sixth place in the league.
The next in a challenging run of December fixtures is this Saturday as the Saints hit the M5 for the third time in four weeks when they head up to fourth-placed Lydney.
ST AUSTELL: Ashwin, Bees, Plummer (co-captain), Stanlake, Shepherd, Saunders, Tyrrell; Bennett, Harris, Nicholson; Vian (co-captain), T Daniel; Bright, Taylor, Powell. Replacements: Raikes, Marriott, Navas.
Tries: Stanlake, Harris, Shepherd (2), Bright; Convs: Saunders (3); Pens: N/A.
Saints’ man-of-the-match: Cam Taylor.
