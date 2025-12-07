By Phil Westren
CHAMP RUGBY
Worcester Warriors 40 Cornish Pirates 24
THE Cornish Pirates rallied late on to secure a bonus-point in a 40-24 reversal at high-flying Worcester Warriors on Saturday.
It was the Pirates’ first visit to Sixways Stadium since January 2015 to face a side that had rejoined the league structure over the summer having gone into administration.
The fourth-placed Cornishmen made just two changes in their starting line-up from the one that beat Richmond seven days earlier. Chester Ribbons partnered Joe Elderkin in the centre, whilst in the pack, the fit-again Morgan Nelson was named at hooker. Matt Cannon and Arwel Robson returned to the bench.
A busy start to the game included a mix up just five metres from Worcester’s line, which spoilt a likely try-scoring opportunity for the Pirates.
However, after in the 11th minute wing Ben Cambriani’s brilliant 50-22 kick took the Pirates within five metres of the Warriors’ line, it was flanker Josh King who scored in the right corner from a resultant catch and drive. Fly-half Louie Sinclair was luckless with his conversion attempt, but the away side had made an early mark in front of the big crowd.
Shortly after the restart, the hosts were over the line as full-back Louis Brown’s pass found winger Will Trewin who did the rest. Trewin, prop Billy Keast and centre Tom Hendrickson have all had spells for the Pirates.
Approaching midway through the first half, Cornish Pirates’ full-back Iwan Price-Thomas was forced to leave the field injured, to be replaced by Arwel Robson, before the Pirates then took the lead once more. No.8 Tomi Agbongbon carried well and offloaded to skipper and scrum-half Dan Hiscocks, who chased his deft chip to score a try in the left corner to which fly-half Louie Sinclair this time added the extras.
Worcester though, made an immediate reply when, after yardage made by Brown and fly-half Will Reed, it was Uruguay winger Juan Gonzales who scored a try on the right to which Reed added the conversion.
The home team were now on top and before half-time they added further converted tries through No.8 Khalik Kareem and lock Tim Anstee for a 26-12 lead.
Into the second forty, there were two terrific runs witnessed, first by Worcester’s former England under 20s and Fiji prop Tim Hoyt, and then again by Agbongbon for the Pirates.
The Warriors, however, extended their lead when following a long line-out throw, it was Reed who scooped the ball up to score and then convert his own try at the posts.
Kareem would next score a fine converted try to make it 40-12, and with the half-century mark in sight.
However, Pirates showed admirable determination and resilience to finish the match strongly and, in the process, earn their deserved four-try bonus point.
Ribbons delivered an inside pass to enable Hiscocks to run in his second converted try of the afternoon – his ninth try in the league this season - and a super cross-field kick from Robson saw replacement Harry Yates rise and win the aerial battle to deliver the important bonus-point.
CORNISH PIRATES: Price-Thomas, Ward, Ribbons, J Elderkin, Cambriani, Sinclair, Hiscocks (captain); Young, Nelson, Petch, Rice, Bell, King, Forsythe, Agbongbon. Replacements: Pritchard, Heaney, French, Cannon, Suttor, Rigelsford, Robson, Yates.
Tries: King, Hiscocks (2), Yates; Convs: Sinclair (2); Pens: N/A.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.