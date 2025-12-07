Approaching midway through the first half, Cornish Pirates’ full-back Iwan Price-Thomas was forced to leave the field injured, to be replaced by Arwel Robson, before the Pirates then took the lead once more. No.8 Tomi Agbongbon carried well and offloaded to skipper and scrum-half Dan Hiscocks, who chased his deft chip to score a try in the left corner to which fly-half Louie Sinclair this time added the extras.