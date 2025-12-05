AFTER more than a decade, the Cornish Pirates visit Sixways Stadium on Saturday to take on high-flying Worcester Warriors.
The home side, who enjoyed several years in the Premiership, reformed over the summer and placed in the rebranded Champ Rugby and have started the season impressively, sitting second having lost just two of their eight games so far.
Amongst Worcester’s squad are winger Will Trewin and forward Billy Keast, while they have recruited well as shown by their results.
The Pirates, however, head up the M5 in fine fettle themselves having racked up five wins on the spin to sit fourth, four adrift of the Warriors.
An away victory at Sixways, where they haven’t played since January 2015, could see the Cornishmen end the day second if they are successful and Bedford Blues are shocked by winless Cambridge.
The Pirates saw off a second half comeback last weekend to beat Richmond and make two changes.
Chester Ribbons, who had returned to action as a replacement is this week selected to partner Joe Elderkin in the centre, whilst in the pack, the fit-again Morgan Nelson is named at hooker in place of Max Norey.
As for the bench, two other players given the all-clear to take a seat are lock Matt Cannon and fly-half Arwel Robson.
Speaking ahead of Saturday’s game, Cornish Pirates’ joint head coach Alan Paver said: “Firstly, following our latest victory versus Richmond, it has been very pleasing to register five wins on the trot, which is no easy achievement.
“Now, having had some contrasting games, we are excitedly looking forward to travelling to Sixways this weekend, where the plastic surface means it will be quick, and they are improving every week.
“With both teams hitting some form, each will be looking to get something out of the match, so I am thinking big crowd, a great occasion, and a fine stadium atmosphere, it is all set up for a classic encounter.”
CORNISH PIRATES: 15 Iwan Price-Thomas, 14 Matty Ward, 13 Chester Ribbons, 12 Joe Elderkin, 11 Ben Cambriani, 10 Louie Sinclair, 9 Dan Hiscocks (captain); 1 Billy Young, 2 Morgan Nelson, 3 Alfie Petch, 4 Charlie Rice, 5 Alfie Bell, 6 Josh King, 7 Jack Forsythe, 8 Tomi Agbongbon.
Replacements: 16 Matt Pritchard, 17 Alessandro Heaney, 18 James French, 19 Matt Cannon, 20 Rory Suttor, 21 Will Rigelsford, 22 Arwel Robson, 23 Harry Yates.
