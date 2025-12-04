Saturday, December 6 - Football
Southern League, Division One South (3pm): Falmouth Tn v Shaftesbury, Melksham Tn v Mousehole.
Western League, Premier Division (3pm): Brislington v Newquay, Helston Ath v Sidmouth Tn, Paulton Rov v Torpoint Ath, Saltash Utd v Clevedon Tn, St Blazey v Shepton Mallet.
SWPL, West Division (3pm): Launceston v Holsworthy, Liskeard Ath v Penzance, Millbrook v Bude Tn, St Day v Camelford, Wadebridge Tn v Truro City, Wendron Utd v Sticker.
Walter C Parson League Cup, Third Round (3pm): Dobwalls v Callington Tn.
St Piran’s League, Premier Division East (2.30pm): Altarnun v Foxhole Stars, Looe Tn v Kilkhampton, North Petherwin v Bodmin Tn, Polperro v Millbrook, St Mawgan v Callington Tn, Torpoint Ath v St Blazey.
Premier Division West (2.30pm): Hayle v Wendron Utd, Illogan RBL v St Ives Tn, Ludgvan v Mullion, Perranwell v St Day, Redruth Utd v St Just, St Agnes v Penryn Ath.
Division One East (2.30pm): Newquay v Wadebridge Tn, St Breward v St Newlyn East, St Dominick v Dobwalls, St Stephen v Launceston, Saltash Utd v Pensilva.
Division One West (2.30pm): Camborne SoM v Wendron Utd, Dropship v Illogan RBL, Holman SC v Newlyn Non-Ath, RNAS Culdrose v Probus, Troon v Hayle.
Division Two East (2.30pm): Bude Tn v Calstock, Gorran v Roche, Mevagissey v Lanreath.
Division Two West (2.30pm): Lizard Argyle v Frogpool & Cusgarne, Mawnan v Pendeen Rov, Perranporth v St Agnes, Perranwell v St Buryan, St Ives Mariners v Falmouth DC, St Just v Lanner.
Division Three East (2.30pm): Boscastle v Looe Tn, Kilkhampton v Indian Queens, Launceston v St Merryn, Padstow Utd v Delabole Utd.
Division Three West (2.30pm): Constantine v Chacewater, Dropship v Carharrack, Mullion v Perranporth, Penryn Ath v Troon, Probus v RNAS Culdrose, St Keverne v Holman SC, Stithians v Mawgan.
Division Four East (2.30pm): Bodmin Dragons v St Minver, Gerrans & St Mawes Utd v St Dennis, Landrake v St Columb Major, St Cleer v St Neot.
Division Four West (2.30pm): Falmouth Ath v Goonhavern Ath, Madron v Newlyn Non-Ath, Speak Out Utd v Tremough, Wendron Utd v Dropship.
Sunday, December 7 - Football
SW Regional Women’s League, Premier Division (2pm): Poole Tn v Saltash Utd.
Cornwall Women's League, Premier Division (2.30pm, unless stated): Bodmin v RNAS Culdrose (2pm), Saltash Borough v Redruth Utd, St Agnes v Sticker, St Dennis v Kilkhampton.
Division One (2pm, unless stated): Callington Tn v St Agnes, Padstow Utd v FXSU, Redruth Utd v Wendron Utd, Lanner v Wadebridge Tn (2.30pm).
Division Two (2pm): Falmouth v Biscovey, St Buryan v Charlestown.
Saturday, December 6 - Rugby
Championship: Bedford Blues v Cambridge, Coventry v London Scottish, Ealing Trailfinders v Caldy, Hartpury v Doncaster, Richmond v Ampthill, Worcester v Cornish Pirates.
National League Two West: Barnstaple v Lymm, Chester v Redruth, Cinderford v Camborne, Hinckley v Exeter Uni, Hornets v Old Redclffians, Luctonians v Loughborough Students, Taunton Titans v Syston.
Regional One South West: Launceston v Exmouth, Marlborough v Devonport Services, Royal Wootton Bassett v Chew Valley, Sidmouth v Lydney, St Austell v Brixham, Topsham v Matson.
Regional Two South West: Cullompton v Crediton, Penzance-Newlyn v Teignmouth, Wadebridge Camels v Okehampton, Wellington v Ivybridge, Weston-super-Mare v Tiverton, Winscombe v North Petherton.
Counties One Western West: Barnstaple v St Ives, Paington v Newton Abbot, Redruth v Saltash, Plymstock Oaks v Wiveliscombe, Torquay Ath v Kingsbridge, Truro v Penryn.
Counties Two Cornwall: Bodmin v Wadebridge Camels, Camborne v Falmouth, Helston v St Just, Launceston v Newquay Hornets, Liskeard-Looe v St Austell, Perranporth v Bude.
Counties Three Cornwall: Camborne SoM v St Ives, Illogan Park v Saltash, Lankelly-Fowey v Hayle, Roseland v St Agnes.
Sunday, December 7- Rugby
Women’s Championship South West Two: Launceston v Oxford Harlequins.
Women’s NC 2 South West (West): Helston v Topsham Tempest, Paignton v Bude, Truro v Cullompton.
