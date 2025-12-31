Boss John Askey felt his Truro City’s performance away at Forest Green Rovers was up there with the best seen during his remarkable 18-month tenure.
The Tinners closed out 2025 with an encouraging and impressive 1-1 draw at a bitterly cold New Lawn. The draw continues Truro’s quest for National League survival while for Rovers, managed by former Wales international Robbie Savage, the draw further dents their promotion aspirations. Both goals were scored in the opening stanza as Jili Buyabu’s 31st minute opener was cancelled out by Cole Deeming’s first senior goal shortly after.
In the second half, Forest Green cranked up the pressure looking to hit the front again, but a combination of a stout defensive rearguard and goalkeeper Aidan Stone, kept the Nailsworth-based hosts at bay.
“It’s probably as good a performance from Truro since I've been at the football club,” Asked said at full-time.” It was an especially good away performance and I was really pleased with the players tonight. It goes to show that we're fighting, we're trying our best to stay in this league.
“And if (the players) put performances in like that, then we've got a great chance of doing just that. Aidan Stone made one really good save but apart from that, they had pressure without really opening us up, which again was pleasing.
We could have hit them on the break a couple of times and I thought we created quite a few chances, just the final ball that was lacking. However, the goal that we scored I thought was a fantastic goal and some really good football.
“But as we always say, we're not going to get carried away. The fact that we've come here and got a draw, I've still got a lot of hard work to do, but hopefully, that's a standard now that we can keep to. “We've still got a bit of work to do, but with a performance like that, it'll only give everybody a lot of belief and show that we can compete in this league.”
Truro are back in action on Saturday when they visit Southend United with a 3pm kick-off.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.