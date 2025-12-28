Friday, December 26
National League: Brackley Tn 1 Forest Green 0, Braintree Tn 0 Southend Utd 1, Eastleigh 1 Woking 1, Gateshead 0 Carlisle Utd 3, Halifax Tn 2 Altrincham 1, Hartlepool Utd 1 Scunthorpe Utd 2, Morecambe 1 Rochdale 2, Solihull Moors 7 Tamworth 1, Sutton Utd 0 Aldershot Tn 0, Truro City 1 Yeovil Tn 0, Wealdstone 0 Boreham Wood 4, York City 2 Boston Utd 2.
Western League, Premier Division: Bradford Tn 1 Shepton Mallet 0, Bridgwater Utd 4 Sidmouth Tn 0, Buckland Ath 2 Ivybridge Tn 0, Helston Ath 1 Newquay 5, Oldland Abbotonians 1 Brislington 0, Paulton Rov 7 Street 1, St Blazey 2 St Austell 1, Torpoint Ath 1 Saltash Utd 0, Wellington 2 Barnstaple Tn 4.
South West Peninsula League, West Division: Bude Tn 1 Holsworthy 0, Liskeard Ath 3 Dobwalls 0, St Day 2 Penzance 1, Wadebridge Tn 0 Camelford 3.
St Piran’s League, Premier Division East: Kilkhampton 1 Callington Tn 1.
Premier Division West: Illogan RBL 1 Redruth Utd 3, Mullion 0 Porthleven 4, Pendeen Rov 3 St Just 2.
Saturday, December 27
Southern League, Division One South: Bashley 0 Winchester City 2, Didcot Tn 1 Swindon Supermarine 0, Exmouth Tn 5 Bideford 3, Hartpury 3 Bishops Cleeve 0, Larkhall Ath 3 Bristol Manor Farm 2, Mousehole 0 Falmouth Tn 0, Shaftesbury 3 Frome Tn 3, Sporting Club Inkberrow 1 Malvern Tn 1, Tavistock 1 Portishead Tn 2, Westbury Utd 1 Melksham Tn 2, Willand Rov 1 Brixham 0.
South West Peninsula League, West Division: Launceston 1 Callington Tn 3, Sticker 4 Truro City 0, Wendron Utd 0 Falmouth Tn 0.
St Piran’s League, Premier Division East: Saltash Utd 6 Sticker 1, St Austell v Torpoint Ath - A/W, St Mawgan 2 Polperro 2.
Premier Division West: Ludgvan 2 Wendron Utd 2.
Division One East: Boscastle 3 St Dominick 0, Nanpean Rov 1 Saltash Utd 1, St Stephen 2 Wadebridge Tn 4.
Division One West: Penzance 4 West Cornwall 1.
Division Two East: Bude Tn 1 Week St Mary 1, Lostwithiel 0 St Dennis 6.
Division Three East: Indian Queens 0 Padstow Utd 2, Kilkhampton 3 Boscastle 5.
Division Four East: Gerrans & St Mawes Utd 7 North Hill 2, Landrake v St Cleer - H/W, St Blazey 3 Bodmin Dragons 2.
