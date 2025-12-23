REGIONAL TWO SOUTH WEST
Wadebridge Camels 26 Penzance & Newlyn 24
PLAYING their final game in 2025, the Pirates of Penzance and Newlyn were left frustrated that despite a strong finish, and them very much in the ascendancy, a sudden lack of time prevented their chance of securing a much sought after win.
Two converted tries saw the Camels lead 14-0 at the break, before into the second half the Pirates registered their first points of the match thanks to a penalty kicked by fly-half Rhys Brownfield.
Wadebridge next extended their lead with an unconverted score, which drew a response from the visitors when wing Joey Norways made it to the line for a converted try that made it 19-10.
A third and final converted try for the Camels extended their points advantage, but the never-say-die Pirates admirably kept their focus, dug deep, and scored two converted efforts themselves to narrow the deficit to just two points. Man-of-the-match scrum-half John Tyler, who is recognised generally as a winger, scored the first, and it was full-back Ben Wragg who bagged an excellent final try of the match.
The Pirates were on fire, and one more score could have won them the game, but frustratingly, and with unfortunate timing issues seemingly not helping their cause, it was not to be.
The home scorers were flanker Charlie Pedlar, prop Richard Treleaven, hooker Shawn Hartley and No.8 Henry Tucker with Danny Thomas adding three conversions.
Speaking after the match, Penzance & Newlyn’s head coach Murray Westren commented:
“There were a few changes in our line-up today, so credit to the boys for sticking to task and refusing to drop their effort.
“The end result was frustrating, as has often been the case this season. It just feels we have played a lot of good rugby but without a lot of reward, so hopefully that is something that will change as we head into the New Year.”
Both teams return to action on Saturday, January 10 as Penzance & Newlyn host bottom side Wellington, while the fourth-placed Camels visit second from last Cullompton.
WADEBRIDGE CAMELS: 15 Ollie Aggiss; 14 William Pengelly, 13 Jack Sander, 12 Owen Howell, 11 Dominic Hawkey; 10 Danny Thomas, 9 Harvey Orchard; 1 Richard Treleaven, 2 Shawn Hartley, 3 Olly Derry; 4 Adam Blackmore, 5 Robert Thomas; 6 Charlie Pedlar, 7 Will Symons, 8 Henry Tucker. Replacements: Kyle Gratrix, Matthew Ballard, Ben Johnson.
Tries: Pedlar, Treleaven, Hartley, Tucker; Convs: Thomas (3); Pens: N/A.
PENZANCE & NEWLYN: 15 Ben Wragg, 14 Joey Norways, 13 Harris Eddy, 12 Josh Semmens, 11 Harvey Stone; 10 Rhys Brownfield, 9 John Tyler; 1 Ben Taylor, 2 Wes Eddy, 3 Declan Prowse; 4 Nick Nowell, 5 Jamie Eddy; 6 Tom Hutton, 7 Sam Carroll, 8 Stan Somers (capt). Replacements: 16 Joe Best, 17 Jude Hardy, 18 Jack Keogh.
Tries: Norways, Tyler, Wragg; Convs: Brownfield (3); Pens: Brownfield.
Men-of-the-match: Wadebridge Camels – Charlie Pedlar; Penzance & Newlyn – John Tyler.
