By Kevin Marriott
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Saltash United 2 Buckland Athletic 2
THE Ashes will go into the Boxing Day derby at Torpoint defending an unbeaten run of six games after Saturday’s draw against former manager Matt Cusack’s Buckland side.
But there was a real sense of disappointment at Kimberley after the Ashes conceded two goals in the last nine minutes to be pegged back to their fourth successive draw, having looked certain to collect all three points.
Goals from Reece and Deacon Thomson had the home side in firm control before an 85th minute own goal suddenly gave Buckland renewed hope and Jamie Simmonds’ wind-assisted cross come shot in the fourth minute of added time rescued a point for the visitors.
Ashes boss Lee Britchford said: “Saturday was a bit of a sickener. We were 2-0 up and in control of the game up to the 80th minute.
“Then we conceded two really poor goals, which seems to be our Achilles heel at the moment.
“We looked really good going forward but defensively we’re letting in too many goals and I think that’s evident for all to see over the last few matches.
“Saturday definitely feels like two points dropped. For large periods of the game we were the better side but the last 10 minutes killed us.
“We should have seen the game over the line comfortably but then they score which puts us with our backs against the wall.”
He added: “We’ll dust ourselves down now during the Boxing Day game at Torpoint, which is not going to be easy because they are going very well.
“Torpoint are flying this year and we’ll have to be very organised and prepared for their threats and hopefully put a show on.”
Buckland boss Cusack said: “It’s always nice to go back to Saltash and see some familiar faces.
“I thought they scored at good moments in the game and looked to have taken the game away.
“But it was a tremendous last 15 minutes from our boys and again we find a way to get something.”
SALTASH UNITED: Tyler Coombes; Max Everall (Kian Burch, 78), Alfie Wotton, Ben Goulty, Hayden Greening, Charlie Elkington, Cole Fisher (JaydenGilbert, 81), Fin Wilkes, Deacon Thomson, Reece Thomson, Rhys Connew (Tyler Yendle, 70). Subs not used: Joe Preece, Ryan McShane.
Goals: Reece Thomson (42), Deacon Thomson (66).
Yellow card: Deacon Thomson (68).
BUCKLAND ATHLETIC: Andrew Sowden-Bird; Charlie Madden, Isaac McCue (Rafael Beadman 68), Myles James (Jordan Copp, 69), Scott Pocock (Coby White, 86), Ben Carter, Josh Baxter, Cam Sangster (Toby Dell, 86), Ryan Bush, Toby Hard (Jamie Simmonds 60), Luke Forward.
Goals: own goal (86), Jamie Simmonds (90+4).
Yellow card: Myles James (53).
Attendance: 207.
Ashes’ man-of-the-match: Hayden Greening.
Comments
