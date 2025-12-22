By Kevin Marriott
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Newquay 3 Bridgwater United 0
NEWQUAY returned to action after a washed-out month with a confident performance and emphatic victory over Bridgwater United at a packed Mount Wise on Saturday.
The Peppermints, whose last action saw them lose 4-1 at home to Sidmouth Town on November 22, looked a refreshed outfit as they returned to the form which has lifted them to within a few points of the play-off places.
In front of their best attendance of the season, 607, Newquay swept ahead through Phil Lowry after 19 minutes but it took them until midway through the second half to add to their tally.
Man of the match Louis Price made it 2-0 in the 67th minute with a shot from 20 yards which found the top corner via a deflection, and five minutes later sub Jack Bray-Evans, returning from injury, completed the scoring when he flicked in Cam Turner’s inswinging free-kick from the right.
Manager Shaun Middleton said: “I thought we played extremely well in awful conditions.
“Considering we haven’t played for over a month it was a faultless performance. We produced some great attacking football and looked really well organised.
“I’m very proud of the boys and it sets us up nicely for Boxing Day.”
He added: “A big shoutout to all the people who came and watched yesterday. It means a lot to have the support we have been getting.”
The Peppermints are scheduled to travel to Helston Athletic on Boxing Day (1pm).
NEWQUAY: Brodie Cole; Jamie Edlin, Harry Downing (capt), Cam Turner, Tom Moxham; Lucas Potts, Harry Richards (Aaron Dilley, 70); Rhys Simmonds, Phil Lowry (Jack Bray-Evans, 60), Jacob Grange (Callam McOnie, 70); Louis Price (Dan Carne, 76). Sub not used: Johan Allen.
BRIDGWATER UNITED: Louis Smith, Fin Hodge, Jake White, Dayle Grubb, Mark Armstrong, Jake Llewellyn (Liam Winter, 73), Douglas Camilo, Harry Horton, Owen Howe, Jack Taylor, Krystian Woods (Haydan Chambers 66). Sub not used: Harry Hamlin.
Peppermints’ man-of-the-match: Louis Price.
