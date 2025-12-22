Chinnor were certainly enjoying the best of the opening exchanges, with former ‘Pirate’ Harry Dugmore and wing Freddie Owsley, who has played for Scotland 7s, to the fore. They would also add to their tally with two more converted tries. The first was scored off a driving maul by their scrum-half and skipper Luke Carter, whilst the second followed an enterprising run by another former Pirates’ player, South African wing Kieran Goss, which was scored by centre James Bourton.