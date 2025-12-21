REGIONAL ONE SOUTH WEST
St Austell 21 Devonport Services 22
ST AUSTELL’S seven-match unbeaten run came to an end as a last-gasp penalty gave leaders Devonport Services victory at Tregorrick Park.
The Saints named an unchanged side from the one that won at Lydney a week earlier, although with Kyle Marriott unavailable, back Lewis Thomas was named on the bench having joined on loan from Cornish rivals Redruth.
Confidence was high in the home camp after five straight wins and an unbeaten run that stretched back to October, and the Saints kicked off with a strong southerly wind at their backs.
Services were immediately under pressure as the home side played at a high-tempo to prod and probe the visiting defence. Full-back Matt Shepherd was denied after a clever chip kick from fly-half Chris Ashwin just bounced too far. But they were soon ahead as a penalty for a high tackle set up a line-out 10 metres from the try line and a well-executed drive was dotted down by hooker Pete Harris. Shepherd’s successful conversion made it 7-0.
Things got even better when a thunderous tackle by the outstanding Jamie Stanlake caused Services to spill the ball. Winger Dan Navas scooped up the loose ball on halfway and the Spanish speedster accelerated away to score in the corner to the delight of the home crowd. Shepherd’s touchline conversion took the score to 14-0 inside the opening 15 minutes.
Services showed their mettle on the half-hour mark to gain a foothold in the home 22 and No.8 Matthew Gregory powered over from a 10-metre scrum, converted by Sam Brown (14-7).
The Saints piled on the pressure in the final 10 minutes but were unable to convert the opportunities created in the face of resilient defence. It left the game delicately balanced at 14-7 at half time.
Services showed why they are top of the pile by adapting their game-plan to disrupt the home side’s rhythm by slowing the game down and utilising their powerful scrum to control possession. Crucially they made sure they painted the picture the referee wanted to see to gain a steady stream of penalties that ensured easy territory gains.
Home frustrations increased on 50 minutes when Navas was prevented from following up his chip kick over the Services defence. The visitors made sure there was going to be no repeat of the first half try by crudely taking out the diminutive winger off the ball to dump him into the advertising hoardings. The incident was missed by the match official, and to rub salt into the wounds, Navas suffered a shoulder injury and was replaced by debutant Thomas.
The visitors levelled the contest just before the hour through inside-centre Dan Lilley and were given a boost 15 minutes from time when home prop Archie Rolls was sin-binned.
Services took the lead in controversial circumstances on when the Saints were bizarrely penalised for collapsing their own driving maul. Services ruthlessly exploited the unexpected opportunity by setting up a chain of phases from the penalty that saw prop Oli Symons crash over to put the visitors 19-14 in front with five minutes to go.
With a simmering sense of injustice, the Saints responded immediately by winning the restart. Half-backs Dan Tyrrell and Ashwin used quick ball from the ruck to launch winger Archie Bees who beat two defenders to score in the corner. Shepherd’s superb touchline conversion into the wind put the Saints back in front to the delight of the home crowd (21-19).
Unfortunately, the home side could not see out the final minute when a lone ball carrier got isolated and was penalised for holding on.
Hush descended on Tregorrick as Brown lined up for the 45-metre penalty with a strong wind at his back. The kick had a low trajectory to give hope that the ball would fall short, but the wind gave it an extra lift to haphazardly limp over the bar to secure the win and break Saints’ hearts.
There was huge disappointment in the home dressing room afterwards with the feelings that the game had slipped through their fingers.
That said, Services underlined why they remain on course for a swift return to National Two West as a mixture of good game management and clever gamesmanship enabled them to stay in the contest during the periods when the Saints were on top.
St Austell will reflect over the Christmas break and look forward to 2026 and the opportunity to chase down a play-off spot.
ST AUSTELL: Matt Shepherd; Archie Bees, Ben Plummer (co-captain), Jamie Stanlake, Dan Navas; Chris Ashwin, Dan Tyrrell; Archie Rolls, Pete Harris, Charlie Nicholson; Mark Vian (co-captain), Tom Daniel; Hector Bright, Cam Taylor, Adam Powell. Replacements: Riley Raikes, Rory Jago, Lewis Thomas.
Tries: Harris, Navas, Bees; Convs: Shepherd (3); Pens: N/A.
Saints’ man-of-the-match: Pete Harris.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.