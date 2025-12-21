Home frustrations increased on 50 minutes when Navas was prevented from following up his chip kick over the Services defence. The visitors made sure there was going to be no repeat of the first half try by crudely taking out the diminutive winger off the ball to dump him into the advertising hoardings. The incident was missed by the match official, and to rub salt into the wounds, Navas suffered a shoulder injury and was replaced by debutant Thomas.