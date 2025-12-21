By Rod Davies at The Memorial Ground
COUNTIES ONE WESTERN WEST
Penryn 12 Saltash 33
SALTASH produced their best display of the season to return to winning ways and move off the foot of the table and to within a point of third bottom Plymstock Oaks.
The Ashes were forced to make several changes due to injuries but commanded the exchanges for much of the afternoon.
Penryn, playing with the wind at their backs, got off to a strong start and were ahead after three minutes with a try on the left wing, but a determined visiting side came back and as their forwards rolled forward, Tom Hoban touched down to draw level eight minutes later.
The hosts looked dangerous, but a charged down kick in the Saltash half allowed Will Morton, who had an excellent match on the wing, to collect the ball and run through the home defence to score in the corner after 17 minutes to put the Ashes ahead at 10-5.
A penalty four minutes later by Jack Pritchard extended their advantage, before further pressure by Saltash enabled Morton to get his second try of the game on the half-hour to stamp their authority.
Following a penalty, the Ashes moved the ball across the pitch and No.8 Lewis Woolaway was on hand to finish off the first half scoring with a bonus-point try to give the visitors a well-earned interval lead of 23-5.
As the second half commenced, the driving rain started and worsened the conditions, but an unrelenting Ashes continued to keep control and Morton stormed through to score a try under the posts for Pritchard to add the extra points on 53 minutes.
The Borough pressed the visitors’ line but their defence held out until the 71st minute when the home side scored a converted try.
A Penryn forward then received a yellow card, but a penalty by fly-half Dylan Davies finished the Saltash scoring and gave them an emphatic victory which saw the hosts slip to the foot of the standings at the halfway stage.
This was an excellent Saltash display, producing a very good controlled team performance with Davies outstanding and Tom Hoban solid at lock forward.
Billy Dover was safe in an unfamiliar role of full-back, while Morton was back to his best with a hat-trick of tries.
With this confidence-boosting win it is hoped to see the Ashes get back to last season's form and climb the table.
They resume their league campaign with a trip to St Ives on January 10.
SALTASH: B Dover; Morton, A Walsh, Wells, Moriarty (capt); Davies, Pritchard; Nance, R Walsh, Simmons; Sutton, Hoban; C Knight, P Eatwell, Woolaway. Replacements: Nicks, Thomson, S Jones.
Tries: Hoban, Morton (3), Woolaway, Davies; Convs: Pritchard; Pens: Pritchard, Davies.
Ashes’ man-of-the-match: Will Morton.
