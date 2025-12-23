As the game progressed, with their bench now introduced, the visitors were now well on top with Newquay struggling to hold Bude's resurgent pack. A superbly weighted 50-22 kick to touch from Thomas gave the visitors an attacking line-out and from the resulting set piece, a driven maul allowed replacement inside centre Joe Wilson to latch on and touch down for the Seasiders' third and final try. This time Thomas's conversion attempt was wide of the mark, but there was no way back for the home side and at the final whistle Bude were worthy winners, while Newquay were left with the consolation of a solitary bonus-point for finishing within seven points.