By Paul Cottle
COUNTIES TWO CORNWALL
Newquay Hornets 12 Bude 19
IN FILTHY conditions on a cold, wet and windy afternoon on the North Cornish coast, Bude kept the pressure on the chasing pack behind league leaders Camborne Seconds with a hard-fought victory at the Newquay Sports Centre last Saturday.
When the sides last met in January 2022, shortly after the post COVID-19 resumption when both sides plied their rugby in the higher Counties One Western West league, Bude romped home 85-10, but with the teams now still seeking to come to terms with lower league rugby, this match was never going to be a repeat of that scoreline and it was only a strong second half showing from the visitors that enabled them to claim the spoils.
The visitors' starting line-up showed three changes from the previous week’s victory over Launceston Castles with Oscar Davey replacing the unavailable Josh Rowland on the right wing and Anthony Kennett stepping up from the bench to replace Hayden Chater in the front row, while veteran second team regular Blaine Wickett made his second successive start in place of Edy Hilliam-Cooke who was a late withdrawal on the morning of the game, suffering from flu.
Playing with the elements in their favour in the first half, Hornets applied early pressure and were awarded for their efforts as they took the lead with a close-range try from hooker Jared Williams, but they were unable to add the extras as fly-half Bracken Headland's conversion attempt drifted wide of the uprights.
However, Bude responded strongly with their pack creating some good attacking positions. After the home side were penalised at the breakdown, fly-half Brad Thomas kicked the ball to touch deep in the opposition 22 and from the resulting line-out, a well-worked ‘catch-and-drive’ move saw hooker Harvey Cholwill dot down at the back of the maul. Thomas converted expertly from near the touchline and the Seasiders were in front, 7-5 which was how it stayed going into half-time.
The visitors now had the benefit of the gusty wind behind them, but again it was the hosts who scored first. From an attacking scrum deep in the opposition 22, Newquay's pack worked up a head of steam and with loosehead-prop Charlie Firman losing his footing on the sodden ground, causing the scrum to collapse, the match referee awarded the home side a penalty try which gave them the lead once more at 12-7. Firman was consigned to the sin-bin for 10 minutes for his troubles.
The perceived injustice seemed to galvanise the Seasiders and from a tap and go penalty award, outside-centre Ben Tharme burst through Newquay's defensive line and touched down under the sticks for Bude's second try of the afternoon. Thomas had the simplest of conversion attempts and his successful kick gave his side the lead once more at 14-12.
As the game progressed, with their bench now introduced, the visitors were now well on top with Newquay struggling to hold Bude's resurgent pack. A superbly weighted 50-22 kick to touch from Thomas gave the visitors an attacking line-out and from the resulting set piece, a driven maul allowed replacement inside centre Joe Wilson to latch on and touch down for the Seasiders' third and final try. This time Thomas's conversion attempt was wide of the mark, but there was no way back for the home side and at the final whistle Bude were worthy winners, while Newquay were left with the consolation of a solitary bonus-point for finishing within seven points.
The result leaves the Seasiders fourth in the table, three points behind second-placed Helston who have a game in-hand, while Newquay are seventh in a tight top seven.
Bude Seconds' Falmouth counterparts were unable to raise a side for their Counties Three Cornwall League Cup tie and so took the points available by reason of the match forfeit.
Bude Colts were also unable to raise a side for their Cornwall Colts League game away to Redruth, but, by agreement with the home side, the fixture has been rescheduled for the New Year. Meanwhile Bude’s recently postponed match at Perranporth is set for Saturday, February 7.
All of the Bude club's senior sides now take a break from competitive action until the New Year, although President Steve Cowling's Invitation XV will take on Bude Firsts in the traditional Boxing Day fixture which gets underway at 11am.
NEWQUAY: Jake McCarroll; Harry Ellingworth (capt), Charlie Johnstone, Lowen Mears-Ollerenshaw; Sanele Mtetwa; Bracken Headland, Jordan Scotland; Finn Deveson, Jared Williams, Chesney King; Aaron Mcpherson, Angus Brown; George Smith, Memet Aldemir, Mitchell Brownlow. Replacements: Andrew Lewis, Daniel Hay, Joe Burchall, Jack McDonnell.
Tries: Williams, penalty try; Convs: N/A; Pens: N/A.
BUDE: Blaine Wickett; Oscar Davey, Ben Tharme, Will Pharo, Cobi Yelland; Brad Thomas, Ollie Rowland; Charlie Firman, Harvey Cholwill, Anthony Kennett; Will Hockridge (capt), Alex Robinson; Finley Fry, Matt Maniglia, Fred Saxton. Replacements: Hayden Chater, Fraser Martyn, Olly Mounce, Joe Wilson.
Tries: Cholwill, Tharme, Wilson; Convs: Thomas (2); Pens: N/A.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.