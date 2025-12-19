CAMBORNE have made just one enforced change from last Saturday’s victory over Luctonians for tomorrow’s Cornish derby at Redruth in National League Two West (3pm).
The Cherry and Whites make the short trip up the A30 with a healthy eight-point lead at the halfway stage, but form will go out of the window in front of a crowd expected to be approaching 3,000 for arguably the biggest fixture in Cornish sport.
Former Fijian international and current defence coach Josh Matavesi is suspended following his early red card last weekend, and with Harry Larkins back on the bench, Frankie Nowell returns after missing the last few games on the right wing.
Belgian international Robin Wedlake moves inside to outside-centre with Will Hennessy switching in one to take the 12 shirt, while the forwards who performed so well last weekend are given the nod.
On the bench, Jago Sheppard returns in place of veteran Chris Fuca, while Larkins takes over from George Edson who suffered a nasty knock at the end of last week’s game.
As for Redruth, they earned a fine home victory over fifth-placed Hinckley last weekend, a result which moved them 10 points clear of second bottom Loughborough Students having lost their previous five games.
From the side that won 27-10 last Saturday, there are three changes.
Hooker Tom Cowan-Dickie starts ahead of Jarrod Hambly, while Chris Rovery comes in for Jake Bond at blindside-flanker with loan player Barnaby Elderkin switching to the ‘6’ shirt.
On-loan Exeter Chiefs back Orson James is rewarded for his fine second half performance with a start at scrum-half in place of Sam Bray as the rest of the backline remains the same.
Jack King makes a return to the squad on the bench which also includes Luke Barnes, Hambly, Harrison Hayman and Bray.
REDRUTH: Ethan Morgan; Noah Clifford, Jack Simmons, Sam James, Jack Counter; Angus Mawson, Orson James; Tyler Gendall, Tom Cowan-Dickie, Jess Tompsett; Edd Pascoe (capt), Mawgan Osborne; Barnaby Elderkin, Chris Rovery, Sam Stevens. Replacements: Luke Barnes, Jarrod Hambly, Jack King, Harrison Hayman, Sam Bray.
CAMBORNE: Kyle Moyle; Frankie Nowell, Robin Wedlake, Will Hennessy, Alex Ducker; Rory O’Kane, CJ Boyce; Tommy-Lee Southworth, Ben Priddey, Jon Drew; AJ Hussell, Adam Hughes; Sam Matavesi (capt), Jordan Nicholls, Shaun Buzza. Replacements: Jack Andrew, Sam Rodman, Jago Sheppard, Harry Larkins, Will Tanswell.
