ETHAN Roots has put pen to paper on a new deal – and Rob Baxter is already building around him.
The Exeter Chiefs’ Director of Rugby sees the powerhouse back-rower as a cornerstone of his squad make-up, a player to anchor the team as the Devonians aim to return to the top of English and European rugby.
Roots’ combination of physicality, relentless work-rate and leadership makes him central to Baxter’s vision – and with the England international now committed long-term, the Chiefs believe they have a key building block in place to drive the team forward, both on and off the field.
“I have had both the toughest and best seasons of my career here,” said Roots, who arrived at Sandy Park from the Ospreys ahead of the 2023/24 season. “The area, the Chiefs lads, the fans and the club all have played a special role in my development as a person and as a player.
“I can feel something building at the moment and I’m excited to extend my stay and help return Chiefs back to their former glory.”
Earlier this season, Roots’ dominant performances in the Premiership, including consistently topping the squad tackle, carries and counter-ruck stats, earned him a call-up to the England A squad, as he captained the side against an All Blacks XV at Bath’s Recreation Ground.
In his first season as a Chief, Roots featured in more than 20 games across three competitions, including a try-scoring performance in an Investec Champions Cup quarter-final against French giants, Stade Toulousain.
Since that maiden season, Roots has become an England international and amassed more than 50 club appearances. His presence is now seen as integral to the dominating physicality of the Chiefs back-row.
Director of rugby Rob Baxter said: “We’re delighted to have agreed a contract extension with Ethan. He’s been one of our most influential players since arriving from Ospreys.
“He’s a player that I think is getting better all the time, having a particularly good season this year. He’s really back to his absolute physical best, dominating some games with his collision quality and the work-rate he’s putting in around the field.
“He’s one of those players that we can build a really successful side around. He’s been key to the squad so far this season in what has been so far, a good start to the season for us. We’re really looking for him to be at the heart of the squad to be really challenging for honours as we go through the rest of this season and in future seasons.”
