Saturday, December 20 - Football
National League (12.30pm, unless stated): Boston Utd v Aldershot Tn, Tamworth v Southend End (5.30pm), Woking v Scunthorpe Utd, Yeovil Tn v Forest Green Rov (7.45pm), York City v Truro City (5.30pm).
Southern League, Division One South (3pm): Bideford v Larkhall Ath, Bishops Cleeve v Willan Rov, Bristol Manor Farm v Westbury Utd, Falmouth Tn v Sporting Club Inkberrow, Frome Tn v Exmouth Tn, Malvern Tn v Didcot Tn, Melksham Tn v Hartpury, Portishead Tn v Mousehole, Swindon Supermarine v Tavistock, Winchester City v Shaftesbury.
Western League, Premier Division (3pm): Brislington v Wellington, Clevedon Tn v St Blazey, Ivybridge Tn v Paulton Rov, Newquay v Bridgwater Utd, Saltash Utd v Buckland Ath, Shepton Mallet v Torpoint Ath, Sidmouth Tn v Helston Ath, St Austell v Bradford Tn, Street v Oldland Abbotonians.
South West Peninsula League, West Division (3pm): Camelford v Millbrook, Dobwalls v Falmouth Tn, Holsworthy v Callington Tn, Launceston v Elburton Villa, Sticker v Liskeard Ath, Wadebridge Tn v Wendron Utd.
Walter C Parson League Cup, Third Round (2pm): Bude Tn v Penzance, St Day v Newton Abbot Spurs, Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police v Torridgeside.
St Piran’s League, Premier Division East (2.30pm): Bodmin Tn v Foxhole Stars, Callington Tn v St Mawgan, Gunnislake v Altarnun, Kilkhampton v Looe Tn, Millbrook v North Petherwin, Polperro v Torpoint Ath, St Blazey v Saltash Utd.
Premier Division West (2.30pm): Illogan RBL v Hayle, Pendeen Rov v Ludgvan, Penryn Ath v St Day, Perranwell v St Agnes, Redruth Utd v Porthleven, St Ives Tn v St Just, Wendron Utd v Mullion.
Division One East (2.30pm): Boscastle v Launceston, Nanpean Rov v St Newlyn East, St Breward v Newquay, St Dominick v Lifton, St Teath v St Stephen, Saltash Utd v Dobwalls.
Division One West (2.30pm): Falmouth Utd v Wendron Utd, Hayle v Holman Sports Club, Mawnan v Newlyn Non-Ath, Porthleven v Penzance, Troon v RNAS Culdrose, West Cornwall v Illogan RBL.
Division Two East (2.30pm): Biscovey v Week St Mary, Gorran v Lostwithiel, Mevagissey v Tregony, St Dennis v Calstock, St Mawgan v Lanreath.
Division Two West (2.30pm): Falmouth DC v St Agnes, Goonhavern Ath v St Ives Mariners, Lizard Argyle v Pendeen Rov, Perranporth v Frogpool & Cusgarne, Perranwell v Mawnan, St Just v St Buryan.
Division Three East (2.30pm): Launceston v Indian Queens, Looe Tn v Boscastle, Padstow Utd v St Merryn.
Division Three West (2.30pm): Constantine v Dropship, Holman SC v Chacewater, Probus v Mawgan, RNAS Culdrose v Mullion, Stithians v Carharrack, Troon v Perranporth.
Division Four East (2.30pm): Lifton v North Hill, Lostwithiel v Landrake, St Cleer v St Blazey.
Division Four West (2.30pm): Falmouth Ath v Newlyn Non-Ath, Madron v Ludgvan, Speak Out Utd v Goonhavern Ath, Wendron Utd v Helston OB.
Sunday, December 21 - Football
National League (12 noon, unless stated): Boreham Wood v Carlisle Utd, Brackley Tn v Morecambe, Braintree Tn v Hartlepool Utd (2pm), Gateshead v Eastleigh (2pm), Halifax Tn v Wealdstone (4pm), Solihull Moors v Sutton Utd (4pm).
Cornwall Women's League, Premier Division (2pm): St Agnes v Newquay.
Friday, December 19 - Rugby
Championship: Richmond v Doncaster.
Counties Two Cornwall: St Austell v Helston.
Saturday, December 20 - Rugby
Championship: Ampthill v London Scottish, Bedford Blues v Worcester, Chinnor v Cornish Pirates, Coventry v Nottingham, Ealing Trailfinders v Cambridge, Hartpury v Caldy.
National League Two West: Barnstaple v Exeter Uni, Chester v Lymm, Cinderford v Old Redcliffians, Loughborough Students v Hinckley, Luctonians v Syston, Redruth v Camborne, Taunton Titans v Hornets.
Regional One South West: Brixham v Lydney, Marlborough v Launceston, Matson v Chew Valley, Royal Wootton Bassett v Exmouth, Sidmouth v Topsham, St Austell v Devonport Services.
Regional Two South West: North Petherton v Okehampton, Teignmouth v Ivybridge, Wadebridge Camels v Penzance & Newlyn, Wellington v Crediton, Weston-super-Mare v Cullompton, Winscombe v Tiverton.
Counties One Western West: Barnstaple v Wiveliscombe, Kingsbridge v Redruth, Penryn v Saltash, Plymstock Oaks v Newton Abbot, Torquay Ath v Paington, Truro v St Ives.
Counties Two Cornwall: Bodmin v Falmouth, Camborne v St Just, Launceston v Wadebridge Camels, Newquay Hornets v Bude, Perranporth v Liskeard-Looe.
Counties Three Cornwall: Illogan Park v Hayle, Lankelly-Fowey v St Ives, Saltash v St Agnes.
