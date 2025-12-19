WITH the Boxing Day derbies on the horizon, the six Cornish sides in the Western League Premier Division will look to take momentum into those games from tomorrow’s fixtures.
Title-chasing Torpoint Athletic finally returned to action last Saturday following the recent bad weather, and despite being far from their best, still saw off Street 3-1 at The Mill which included a brace from Joe Rapson.
They sit seven points behind leaders Clevedon Town with three games in-hand before tomorrow’s lengthy trip to Shepton Mallet who have undergone significant change in recent weeks. Clevedon, who Torpoint still have to play on January 31 and March 14, won 2-1 at Wellington last weekend and will hope to keep applying the pressure when they welcome another side from the Duchy in St Blazey.
Blazey have had a mixed season but with the bottom two well behind, can play without pressure as they look to make a push towards the top 10, even if they have played 23 of their 36 games, which is the joint most in the division alongside Sidmouth Town and Bradford Town.
Saltash United are firmly in the play-off race and face another top five contender when they welcome Buckland Athletic tomorrow.
The Ashes fought back from 3-1 down at Bridgwater United last Saturday, although boss Lee Britchford felt they should have come away with more.
They face a Bucks side who are managed by former boss Matt Cusack who has the pressure of getting the South Devon side into the play-offs at the very least.
It promises to be an intriguing clash at Kimberley Stadium, particularly as Buckland are three points behind having played a game more.
Newquay and Helston also know a good run could go along way towards gatecrashing the end of season race.
While Helston are seven behind Torpoint having played two fixtures more, Newquay are 10 behind with three games in-hand.
However, the Peppermints haven’t played in the league since November 22 and need to start getting some games played.
They are due to welcome mid-table Bridgwater in what is set to be another 400-plus crowd at Mount Wise.
Helston will hope to do the other Cornish sides a favour when they visit Sidmouth Town, a side they only drew 1-1 with 13 days ago.
St Austell’s record reads played 20, lost 20 with a goal difference of minus-114, but with Nailsea and Tickenham having withdrawn, only one side are set to go down.
It is a straight shoot-out between themselves and Oldland Abbotonians who are only on five themselves.
But of more importance is bouncing back from their 11-0 humbling at Paulton Rovers which was the first game under the new management team of Stu Mitchinson and Rob Astin.
Mitchinson has said this week that getting some confidence into the players is the first priority, and they will hope that home comforts can help them when they welcome mid-table Bradford Town to poltair.
Win that and Oldland lose at Street, then it makes the Boxing Day derby at home to St Blazey even more interesting.
Fixtures (3pm): Brislington v Wellington, Clevedon Town v St Blazey, Ivybridge Town v Paulton Rovers, Newquay v Bridgwater United, Saltash United v Buckland Athletic, Shepton Mallet v Torpoint Athletic, Sidmouth Town v Helston Athletic, St Austell v Bradford Town, Street v Oldland Abbotonians.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.