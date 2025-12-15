WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Bridgwater United 3 Saltash United 3
THE Ashes scored twice in the last 20 minutes on Saturday to salvage a point – but manager Lee Britchford felt his side should have come away from Fairfax Park with a victory.
When Jason Quick made it 3-1 to the home side in the 67th minute it looked like a strong performance was going to go unrewarded for the Ashes from a thrilling encounter.
But a Deacon Thomson thunderbolt reduced the arrears to 3-2 four minutes later before elder brother Reece stabbed home the equaliser 10 minutes from time.
It extended Saltash’s unbeaten league run to five matches and they have now lost only once in eight games stretching back to early October.
Britchford said: “It was what I would describe as a topsy-turvy game and on the balance of play we should have been three goals up before they scored their first.
“We created some really good chances when we had possession of the ball and I think that was our best performance of the season with the ball.
“We were excellent in possession, created some really good openings and my only disappointment is that we didn’t score as many goals as we should have.
“We scored three but we should have had many more than that.”
He went on: “We had chances to go one or two up before they sucker-punched us with their first, while I felt their second goal was a foul on our keeper.
“At half-time, with us 2-0 down, I told the boys it was going to be a real test of character and we did get a goal back but then let in a sloppy third goal.
“But then the boys showed great spirit and character to score two goals to salvage a draw.
“Credit to Bridgwater too. They played the ball around nicely, under a new management team, and caused us some problems throughout.”
After completely dominating the opening 20 minutes and spurning several great chances, Saltash suddenly found themselves 2-0 down with two goals in seven minutes from well-travelled striker Owen Howe.
It took until just after the hour for the Ashes to reduce the arrears through the excellent Deacon Thomson, only for Quick to restore the home side’s two-goal advantage seven minutes later.
That might have finished off some teams but Saltash quickly got a goal back with Deacon Thomson’s second, followed Reece Thomson’s equaliser.
Weather permitting, Saltash return to Kimberley Stadium on Saturday when former player and manager Matt Cusack brings his Buckland Athletic team across the Tamar for another crucial clash in the play-off race.
The Ashes complete their 2025 fixtures with a trip to local and promotion rivals Torpoint Athletic on Boxing Day (11am kick-off).
BRIDGWATER UNITED: Jaden Hurd, Finley Hodge, Jake White, Dayle Grubb (Mark Armstrong 86), Jason Quick, Jake Llewellyn, Jack Taylor, Harry Horton, Owen Howe, Billy Tucker (Harry Hamlin, 71), Douglas Camilo (Haydan Chambers, 69). Subs not used: Travis Williams, HarveyHenderson.
SALTASH UNITED: Tyler Coombes; Max Everall, Alfie Wotton, Ben Goulty, Hayden Greening (Tyler Yendle, 67), Charlie Elkington, Cole Fisher (Tom Huyton, 81), Fin Wilkes, Deacon Thomson, Reece Thomson, Rhys Connew (Ryan McShane, 58). Subs not used: Lee Britchford, Joe Preece.
Men-of-the-match: Bridgwater United – Owen Howe; Saltash United – Deacon Thomson.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.