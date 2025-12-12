Western League Premier Division preview – Saturday, December 13
ALONG with Newquay and Oldland Abbotonians, Torpoint Athletic have played the least amount of games in the division before tomorrow’s home clash with Street.
The Point have lost just one of their opening 16 fixtures and sit seven points off leaders Clevedon Town with three games in-hand.
They have taken to the field on a Saturday just twice in seven weeks due to the weather and Nailsea and Tickenham’s withdrawal, but it does at least mean they should be fresh for the rest of the season.
Street arrive in South East Cornwall in 13th and with games in-hand, should start to climb towards mid-table in the coming weeks, but for the hosts, they can ill-afford too many mistakes if they are to hunt down the Seasiders.
Saltash United are out of the play-off places on goal-difference from Barnstaple Town before their trip to mid-table Bridgwater United.
The Ashes head to Somerset to face a side who recently sacked boss Lee Lashenko who had arrived in the summer from Southern League outfit Bristol Manor Farm.
It remains to be seen whether they will have a new-look side, but they did see off Torpoint recently at Fairfax Park.
With play-off chasing Newquay and mid-table Helston and St Blazey all having the day off, the other Cornish side in action are St Austell who start life under new managers Stu Mitchinson and Rob Austin.
However, for the Lillywhites who have yet to win a game all season bar their victory over Nailsea which was later expunged, this season is about getting through and building for the 2026/27 campaign.
The first of those is a trip to another side hoping to finish in the top five in Paulton Rovers who sit fourth, one ahead of both Barnstaple and Saltash having played a game more.
Fixtures (3pm): Bradford Town v Ivybridge Town, Bridgwater United v Saltash United, Buckland Athletic v Barnstaple Town, Oldland Abbotonians v Sidmouth Town, Paulton Rovers v St Austell, Shepton Mallet v Brislington, Torpoint Athletic v Street, Wellington v Clevedon Town.
