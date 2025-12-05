Western League Premier Division preview – Saturday, December 6
HIGH-FLYING Torpoint Athletic’s season has been disrupted recently by the weather, a rearrangement and a bye week, but the Cornishmen are still in pole position ahead of tomorrow’s trip to play-off chasing Paulton Rovers, weather depending.
The Point who are on 39 points from 16 outings, have played just three league matches in eight weeks, but sit seven points behind leaders Clevedon Town with three games in-hand.
Paulton start the day fourth on 37 points from 19 games, while both sides will have half an eye on goings on in East Cornwall as Clevedon visit another side with top five aspirations in Saltash United.
Clevedon wobbled somewhat recently, losing three and drawing one in a six-match spell as well as exiting several cup competitions, however they have bounced back with victories over the two Athletics – Helston and Buckland.
Saltash, who drew 1-1 with Paulton last Saturday, start the day level on points with Barnstaple who occupy the final play-off spot.
While the Cornishmen face Clevedon, Barum have a Devon Derby at another side with top-five aspirations in Buckland.
The Bucks sit seventh, two points behind, but have played 20 games, two more than the rest.
Helston and Newquay are both in mid-table.
While ninth-placed Helston have 29 points from 20 games and will need a remarkable run, Newquay are certainly not out of the play-off picture.
The Peppermints had last weekend off following Nailsea and Tickenham’s withdrawal, but having played just 16 of their 36 fixtures, are nine adrift of Barnstaple and Saltash with two games in-hand.
Tomorrow sees Shaun Middleton’s side head up to tackle a Brislington side who sit 17th.
Helston enjoyed a fine 2-0 success at Bradford Town last weekend as goals in the final 20 minutes from Kyle Marks (73) and Jude Tripconey (75) earned a patched-up Blues side a useful three points in Wiltshire.
Dan Bua’s side are back in action tomorrow when they welcome second-placed Sidmouth Town to Kellaway Park.
But while the Devonians are on 42 points following promotion from 21 outings, their immediate concern is staying in the top five.
St Blazey have already taken to the field 23 times, the most in the division by two and in several cases much more than that.
The Green and Blacks pushed Sidmouth all the way last Saturday but were undone in the second half in a 2-1 defeat.
They are back on home soil with a winnable clash against visiting Shepton Mallet who are looking to stabilise under their new management team.
St Austell, who have announced that former Cheltenham Town player Stu Mitchinson has taken over as joint manager alongside Rob Austin with Lewis Challon as assistant, have the weekend off.
The Lillywhites, who are bottom of the table, return to action next Saturday with a trip to Paulton.
