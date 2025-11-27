Western League Premier Division preview – Saturday, November 29
HIGH-FLYING Torpoint Athletic will look to continue to apply the pressure to leaders Clevedon Town when they make the long trip up to Brislington on Saturday.
The Point bounced back from their first defeat of the season at Bridgwater United by seeing off Buckland Athletic 3-1 last weekend, ensuring they stayed four adrift of the Seasiders and with two games in-hand.
While Brislington is never an easy place to go, the Cornishmen head up the M5 as firm favourites against a side who sit third bottom with just five wins from 19 starts.
Arguably the game of the day in the division is at Kimberley Stadium as Saltash United welcome fellow play-off chasers Paulton Rovers to East Cornwall.
The Ashes sit sixth, one point and one place behind Rovers who have played a game more.
Both sides moved down a spot on Tuesday night as Barnstaple Town won 2-0 at Devon rivals Sidmouth Town who sit second.
Managerless St Austell will look for a first point of the season when they welcome Wellington to Poltair.
The Lillywhites are still looking for a new boss to replace Adam Castlehouse who recently stepped down, but the main goal at present is to see the season through and rebuild.
However, a home clash with improving Wellington won’t be easy.
The Somerset side have strengthened in recent weeks and beat Ivybridge 3-1 before drawing 2-2 with play-off chasing Buckland.
Newquay are another side aiming to close the gap to the top five, but the Peppermints will have to wait another week to bounce back from their 4-1 home defeat to Sidmouth as it is their bye week following the withdrawal of Nailsea and Tickenham.
Shaun Middleton’s side had been on a superb run of form as they looked to gatecrash the top five, but were unable to stop the Vikings’ juggernaut in front of a near 500 crowd at a packed Mount Wise.
Helston Athletic continue to bubble away solidly in mid-table.
The Blues were beaten 2-1 by mid-table Ivybridge on Tuesday night.
The Devonians were ahead 15 minutes in as Kai Burrell’s shot through crowded bodies found its way in, before Helston missed a golden chance to level soon after when Kyle Marks failed to beat Jason Peters from the spot.
The Ivies doubled their advantage early in the second half via Burrell’s second and although Tom Hands’ diving header halved the arrears on the hour, the visitors held on.
Helston, who sit tenth, 10 points adrift of fifth, will look to bounce back tomorrow when they visit another mid-table side in Bradford Town.
Fixtures (3pm unless stated): Barnstaple Town v Oldland Abbotonians, Bradford Town v Helston Athletic, Brislington v Torpoint Athletic, Buckland Athletic v Clevedon Town, Ivybridge Town v Shepton Mallet, Saltash United v Paulton Rovers, Sidmouth Town v St Blazey, St Austell v Wellington, Street v Bridgwater United (1.30pm).
