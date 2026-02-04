TORPOINT Athletic have announced that director of football Luke Gibbons will be leaving his role at the end of the season.
In a statement on social media, the club said: “Luke has served the club with incredible dedication for the best part of a decade, overseeing one of the most significant periods in Torpoint AFC’s recent history.
“During that time, he has experienced – and helped navigate – both the highs and lows that come with football at our level.
“His tenure included the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw two seasons declared null and void.
“Despite these setbacks, Luke played a central role in some of the club’s proudest moments, including our memorable South West Peninsula League and cup double.
“He was also instrumental in helping the club make the step up to the Western League as well as supporting a complete rebuild alongside then-manager Ryan Fice two years ago.
“Luke’s influence has extended far beyond the first team. He oversaw the introduction of our fourth senior side, supported the hugely successful treble-winning campaign of the third team.
“He has worked with countless managers, coaches, sponsors, and players across all levels of the club, as well as stepping in to assist manage the reserves and third team in recent seasons alongside Ian Stephens.”
The statement continued: “A major part of his legacy will be the strengthening of the pathway from junior to senior football in Torpoint.
“Luke has been key in building closer links between Torpoint AFC Juniors, Torpoint Athletic Youth, and the senior club.
“Most recently, this work has seen the under 18s become part of the senior structure and significant progress made on the exciting developments at Horson.
“These improvements will create a real hub for youth football in the town and ensure a strong future for generations to come.
“Luke’s commitment, passion, and countless hours of hard work have helped shape the club into what it is today. He will certainly be missed around The Mill, both on matchdays and behind the scenes.
“Everyone at Torpoint AFC would like to place on record our sincere thanks for everything Luke has contributed over the years and wish him all the very best for the future.
“And, of course... there will always be a pint behind the bar with your name on.”
Gibbons said: “After a prolonged period of reflection, I have made the incredibly difficult decision to inform our chairman and executive committee that I will be resigning from the committee, and therefore my role as director of football at Torpoint AFC, at the close of the 2025/26 season.
“This football club is, and always has been, far more than a position or a title to me. It has been a huge part of my life.
“Walking away is not something I take lightly, and it comes with genuine sadness. Torpoint AFC is built on people, passion, and pride, and I feel incredibly privileged to have been part of that journey.
“I leave this role with immense pride in what we have built together and with complete belief in the future of Torpoint AFC.
“This club has strong foundations, strong people, and a strong identity, and I am confident it will continue to move forward.
“There’s a big part of our collective story still to write from now until May, across this football club. I will continue to be fully focussed to facilitate this success across our management teams but felt the need for the club to find my successor in suitable time.”
He added: “Although I am stepping away from my position, Torpoint AFC will always have my respect and support. I have spoken openly with the committee about how certain roles, and the people within them, can sometimes have a natural shelf life, and I am conscious of stepping aside at the right time.
“Whilst this seems like a goodbye to the club, it’s just the end of a chapter. I will continue to care deeply about its success and the people within it.
“Thank you to everyone who has shared this journey with me. The memories, friendships, setbacks, and successes will stay with me for a very long time.
“Torpoint AFC hasn’t just been a role or something to fill my time. It’s genuinely been a second home, to which my wife can attest.”
