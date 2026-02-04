By Kevin Marriott at Kimberley Stadium
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Saltash United 1 Newquay 5
NEWQUAY’S push for the play-offs in their first season in the Western League continued on Tuesday night with what manager Shaun Middleton described as ‘a perfect performance’.
The Peppermints leapfrogged their hosts into seventh place and are only three points behind fifth-placed Buckland Athletic, who they meet at Mount Wise on Saturday.
They also have three games in-hand on Matt Cusack’s South Devon side.
Louis Price, fresh from three weeks of travelling including a safari in Africa and a visit to America, looked back to his imperious best with two goals which took his season’s total to 18. One of them belonged in the Premier League.
Other Newquay goals came from Aaron Dilley, Callam McOnie and Cam Turner.
For Saltash the barren winter continues. This was their fourth successive defeat and their eighth game without a league win stretching back to early November.
Ben Goulty got their goal from the penalty spot but on the night a young Ashes side were overwhelmed by a very confident and competent opponent.
Middleton said: “I thought the boys were absolutely fantastic last night, they delivered a perfect performance and a great response to our last outing against Bradford Town in which we weren’t particularly good.
“So to put in a performance like that was amazing especially after the amount of time the boys haven’t played for.
“I thought we controlled the game from start to finish, we played some extremely good football on a sticky buggy pitch and scored some really good, fast flowing goals.”
He added: “It was great to get some new players on the pitch as well from our second team in Boyd Mallender and Freddie Collins, who are 16 and 17 respectively, because we had eight players unavailable.
“Rhys Simmonds was poorly and Jack Bray-Evans has a hamstring problem.”
After a couple of weeks of no football because of the wet weather, the game burst into action with Newquay taking only 90 seconds to open the scoring.
A mix-up between two Saltash defenders allowed Price space on the edge of the penalty area and he lashed home an unstoppable low left foot shot.
Newquay were 2-0 up in the 11th minute when a measured move along the right ended with McOnie’s cross being blocked but the ball broke to Dilley 20 yards out and his volley gave Ashes keeper Tyler Coombes no chance.
The Ashes were in danger of being swamped, but to their credit they reduced the arrears seven minutes later with an excellent penalty by Ben Goulty, and soon afterwards Jack Jefford headed over from a good position.
But Newquay restored their two-goal advantage five minutes before the break with a spectacular finish from Price, who latched onto Tom Moxham’s cross from the left with a scissors kick volley which crashed into the net.
Saltash boss Lee Britchford’s opinion of the first half performance was summed up by the introduction of three substitutes for the start of the second half.
Reece Thomson, Jayden Gilbert and Kieran O’Melia – back in action for the first time in three months after a health issue – came on for Cole Fisher, Freddie Tolcher and Joe Preece.
But things didn’t improve for the home side as O’Melia was sin-binned eight minutes into his comeback and while he was off, Newquay made it 4-1 with McOnie finishing a brilliant passing move from the right.
The scoring was rounded off in the 69th minute by a trademark Turner free-kick, which eluded everybody before the ball nestled nicely into the far corner of the net.
Saltash certainly didn’t give up – they created several half chances – but Newquay managed the remaining 20 minutes comfortably.
SALTASH UNITED: Tyler Coombes; Hayden Greening, Freddy Tolcher (Jayden Gilbert, 46), Ben Goulty (Rhys McShane, 76), Sam Joce, Charlie Elkington, Jack Jefford, Fin Wilkes, Deacon Thomson (Owen Davies, 81), Cole Fisher (Kieran O’Melia 46), J Preece (Reece Thomson, 46).
Goal: Ben Goulty (18, pen).
Sin-bin: Kieran O’Melia (53).
NEWQUAY: Ethan Elwell; Jamie Edlin (Boyd Mallender, 80), Harry Downing (capt), Cam Turner, Tom Moxham; Lucas Potts, Dan Carne, Aaron Dilley (Freddie Collins 81), Callam McOnie (Harrie Tilston, 68), Phil Lowry (Al Ahmed, 76); Louis Price (Ben Shaw, 71).
Goals: Louis Price 2 (2, 40), Aaron Dilley (11), Callam McOnie (59), Cam Turner (69).
Attendance: 125.
Men-of-the-match: Saltash United – Jack Jefford; Newquay – Louis Price.
