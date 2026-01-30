SEVEN of tomorrow’s eight South West Peninsula League Premier West matches have been called off following another week of incessant rain.
Fixtures at title-chasers Liskeard Athletic and Elburton Villa are amongst them, while games at Callington Town, Dobwalls, Falmouth Town, Wendron United and Launceston have also fallen foul of the weather.
As it stands, Camelford’s trip to bottom side Truro City Reserves at Helston Athletic is the only one left.
One of the biggest games in Torpoint Athletic’s recent history is scheduled tomorrow as they welcome leaders Clevedon Town in the Western League Premier Division.
The Point are unbeaten at home all season and start the afternoon five behind the Seasiders with four games in-hand.
If the game does get the go ahead then a huge crowd is expected at The Mill.
With Saltash United, Helston Athletic and St Blazey having the afternoon off and AFC St Austell being suspended by the league due to ongoing ground troubles, the other Cornish side in action this weekend if it gets the go-ahead are Newquay.
The Peppermints face the long trip up to North Devon to tackle one of the sides they are in direct competition with for the play-offs in Barnstaple Town.
Barum haven’t played much recently, but after a slow start are within three points of fifth-placed Buckland Athletic and with five games in-hand.
Newquay have played a game more than Saturday’s opponents, but can end the day level on points with victory.
Fixtures involving Step Five and Six Cornish clubs as it stands at 4.30pm: SWPL Premier West (3pm): Truro City Reserves v Camelford.
Western League Premier Division (3pm): Barnstaple Town v Newquay; Torpoint Athletic v Clevedon Town.
