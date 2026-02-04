ST BLAZEY AND DISTRICT SNOOKER LEAGUE LATEST
PELYNT gave themselves a great chance of staying up in the Victory League after a great 4-1 win at Luxulyan on Tuesday night (February 3).
Andrew Best got the home side of to a good start beating Jamie Daniell, but victories for Phil Ormond, Paul Woodman (30 break), John Daniell and Len Flower – the latter against Gary Spencer – sealed a fine evening’s work.
Bethel A stay top after beating Mevagissey A by the odd frame with Mark Ashton, Paul Baron and Andy Peers all winning with Charlie Prynn who beat Matt Green and Matt Mills, getting Meva's points.
Tregonissey A remain second after a 3-2 win at St Neot. Steve Courts had a 32 when beating Jason Cocks and Darren Lock also won for the home side.
However after Kevin Harris won, both Geoff Merriman and Andrew Gooch secured black ball victories over Chris Perring and Mark Story to earn Treggy victory.
St Blazey A got all five frames at home to Tregonissey C in comfortable fashion to move seven points clear at the top of the Rees League and with it, take a giant step towards promotion.
Bugle moved up to second but suffered a 3-2 defeat at Lerryn with Dave Vipond, James Stephens and Les Shakespeare winning for the home side as Keith Moore and Dave Rundle replied.
Gorran Haven shot up to third, getting the better of Bethel C by four frames to one as Matt Fox and Warren Ball both won on the black to go alongside wins for Lee McKinstry and Steve Williams.
Bethel B got only their second win of the season at Mevagissey C by three frames to two. Matt Moore, Craig Nicholls and Darren Biggen put them 3-0 up before Richard Tamblin and Mark Ferguson made the scoreline respectable.
VICTORY LEAGUE: 1 Bethel A P10 W9 L1 PTS 37; 2 Tregonissey A P11 W10 L1 PTS 36; 3 Luxulyan P12 W7 L5 PTS 33; 4 St Neot P12 W6 L6 PTS 28; 5 Mevagissey A P12 W4 L8 PTS 27; 6 St Blazey B P10 W4 L6 PTS 24; 7 Pelynt P10 W3 L7 PTS 21; 8 Bethel D P11 W3 L8 PTS 21; 9 Mevagissey B P10 W3 L7 PTS 18.
REES LEAGUE: 1 St Blazey A P11 W10 L1 PTS 42; 2 Bugle P11 W7 L4 PTS 35; 3 Gorran Haven P11 W7 L4 PTS 34; 4 Tregonissey B P11 W8 L3 PTS 33; 5 Bethel C P12 W5 L7 PTS 27; 6 Mevagissey C P12 W5 L7 PTS 25; 7 Lerryn P12 W4 L8 PTS 25; 8 Tregonissey C P12 W4 L8 PTS 21; 9 Bethel B P12 W2 L10 PTS 18.
