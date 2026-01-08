LERRYN’S James Stevens played a blinder in the latest fixtures of the WH Bond Liskeard Snooker League.
With his side a man short, he was drawn to play twice, but that didn't faze him as he won both frames against Mike Beale and Andrew Pearce.
However, a 45 break from Ross Bunney set defending champions St Dominick A up for a 3-2 win.
Trewidland started the new year with a 4-1 defeat to Downderry A who saw Nigel Gilbert also win both of his outings.
At St Dominick B, Peter Tancock cracked in a 28 break to help his team take a 3-0 lead, but Calstock's Liam Jones and Viv Wilton took that last two frames to remain third.
In a battle to avoid the drop, the derby match between Pelynt D and A saw the latter come out with a 4-1 win with John Daniell securing a brace.
St Neot moved into fourth with a 4-1 success over Pelynt B with Andy Gallantry being the only winner for the home team.
At Looe Social, Darran Lock equalled the highest break, knocking in a 62 as he defeated James Edmonds to go 3-0 up.
But an excellent 38 break from Dave Nicholls and a win from Simon Deacon gave Freathy the last two frames.
Unbeaten Polbathic B captain Steve Cocks helped his team to snatch the Division One Runabout Shield off second-placed Dobwalls with a 3-2 win, while leaders Essa Club who entertained Downderry B, extended their lead at the top with a 4-1 win.
Luckett’s Aldon Livingston potted a 30 break to get back into the game against Lanreath, but his side lost 3-2.
Menheniot saw Nigel Stead win against Valighan Delbridge to avoid being whitewashed by Polbathic A.
Another player winning two frames under the four-player rule was Sam Hughes of St Germans who made a superb 28 break in the last frame when he played Trevelmond's Wesley Hoskins to set team up for a 4-1 win.
Wins for Callum and Ray Bunkum, Adrian James and Chris Perring gave St Ive a 4-1 success at Liskeard Cons.
PREMIER DIVISION: Downderry A 4-1 Trewidland (Paul Woodman 23-49 Arthur Thompson; Nigel Gilbert 51-17 Robbie Bendelow; Richard Broad (27) 49-12 Gary Bendelow; Phil Ormond 54-4 Guy Williams; Nigel Gilbert 61-10 Paul Walker; St Dominick B 3-2 Calstock (Darren Hunn 60-47 Kevin Rich; Peter Tancock (28) 67-27 Malcolm Floyd; Martin Hunn 59-23 Darryl Edmunds; Adrian Olver 26-57 Liam Jones; Martyn Searle 3-68 Viv Wilton); Pelynt D 1-4 Pelynt A (Keith Armitage 30-58 John Daniell; Richard Coombes 33-60 Chris Mitchell; Gerry Markwell 49-21 Nigel Talling; Darrell Hidson 43-55 Jamie Daniell; Darryl Northcott 45-56 John Daniell); Pelynt B 1-4 St Neot (Oliver Rounsevell 31-68 Mark Story; Tim Treeby 32-49 Ian Hawke; Andy Gallantry 55-42 Steve Courts; Phil Hearnden 37-71 Mark Gregory; Steve Eastley 20-62 Nigel Collins; Lerryn 2-3 St Dominick A (Andrew Boraston 21-64 Chris Bond; James Stevens 64-52 Mike Beale; Chris Langmaid 19-71 Ross Bunney (45); Roger Hawken 38-65 Kevin Steed; James Stevens 78-69 Andrew Pearce; Looe Social 3-2 Freathy (Matt Vessey 66-32 Anthony West; Darren Lock (62) 85-1 James Edmonds; Nick Schween 53-31 Chris Trick; Jerry Richards 33-78 Dave Nicholls (38); Neil Marshall 55-60 Simon Deacon
DIVISION ONE: Luckett 2-3 Lanreath (Ivan Judd 27-52 David Pendray; Aldon Livingston (30) 59-11 Darren Coysh; Danny Hobbs 42-36 Tom Marjoram; Simon Berriman 20-52 Michael Haley; Andrew Pengelly 12-59 Mark Facey); Polbathic A 4-1 Menheniot (Ollie Manley 52-40 Angela Delbridge; Mike Warr 46-7 Jason Smith; Richard Baptie 40-31 Geoff Ransom; James Bond 51-29 John Kelly; Valighan Delbridge 47-56 Nigel Stead); Trevelmond 1-4 St Germans (Mike Scott Snr 43-69 Joni Robertson; Darren O'Shea 48-51 Sam Hughes; Aiden Williams 69-19 Tom Pearson; Vanessa Scott 30-50 Mick Dodkins; Wesley Hoskins 10-57 Sam Hughes (28); Liskeard Cons 1-4 St Ive (Dan Marchant 37-43 Callum Bunkum; Mark Snell 29-40 Ray Bunkum; Russell Hemmings 15-81 Adrian James; Terry Hooper 31-41 Chris Perring; Jon Scott 59-23 Liam Bunkum); Dobwalls 2-3 Polbathic B (Wayne Sibley 26-43 Anita Ivey; Wayne Paffey 55-21 James Ivey; Roger Mitchell 32-57 Darren Worden; Tony Dodd 39-48 Steve Cocks; Andy Cole 71-1 Adrian Cocks); Essa Club 4-1 Downderry B (Mark Summerfield 26-53 Alan Swabey; Nigel Edmonds 52-18 Mick Crutchley; Dan Billing (30) 66-17 Keith Smith; Simon Clarke 57-31 Anthony Prowse; Adrian Tomkies 58-40 Dave Trenerry).
