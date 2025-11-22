By Nigel Doble
WH BOND LISKEARD AND DISTRICT SNOOKER LEAGUE LATEST
On week 10, a run stretching 31 matches came to an end this week as Premier Division leaders St Dominick A crashed to a 4-1 defeat to St Neot with only Martin Pitcher the sole winner knocking in a 27 break.
Trewidland finally got their first win in the premiership. The team had Paul Walker, Arthur Thompson and Gary Bendelow all winning to beat Pelynt B.
Freathy had a good start to their defence of the runabout shield after winning 4-1 with Dave Nicholls chipping in with a 29 break.
Top break this week came from Nick Schween of Looe Social who smashed in a 53 break as the team whitewashed Pelynt A 5-0 whom Jamie Daniell knocked in 30 and lost on the black ball to Neil Marshall.
Phil Ormond pocketed a 26 break for his team Downderry A as they beat Pelynt D 3-2, while Calstock came away from Lerryn with a 4-1 result.
In Division One, Lanreath moved up to third after tearing Liskeard Cons apart with a 5-0 win in their final frame. Both teams were a player short so Andrew Facey was drawn out to play Mark Snell for the win.
Leaders Essa Club, who look like favourites for a return to the premiership, despatched St Germans 5-0 with Sam Hughes coming the closest to winning a frame against Adrian Tomkies. They had a four point lead over Dobwalls who had Roger Mitchell winning the deciding frame against Lee Crocker.
Trevelmond was leading 2-1 but Danny Hobbs winning against Aiden Williams and being a player short left them with a 3-2 defeat to Luckett.
Polbathic A stay mid-table with a 3-2 result against Downderry B, while Polbathic B came back from 2-0 down to beat St Ive - a result that saw them move above St Ive and go into fourth place.
Premier Results - Week 10:
Pelynt D 2-3 Downderry A
Keith Armitage 5-65 Phil Ormond (26), Richard Coombes 72-51 Rob Gascoigne, Darryl Northcott 55-32 Nigel Gilbert, Gerry Markwell 45-53 Richard Broad, Darell Hidson 28-44 Paul Woodman.
Freathy 4-1 St Dominick B (Runabout match)
Simon Deacon 55-22 Martyn Searle, Chris Trick 25-62 Adrian Olver, Dave Nicholls (29) 59-2 Martin Hunn, James Edmonds 58-37 Peter Tancock, Anthony West 58-30 Darren Hunn.
Pelynt B 2-3 Trewidland
Oliver Rounsevell 59-17 Guy Williams, Tim Treeby 55-61 Paul Walker, Andy Gallantry 65-38 Robbie Bendelow, Ethan Kit 10-50 Arthur Thompson, Phil Hearnden 41-52 Gary Bendelow.
Lerryn 1-4 Calstock
James Stevens 66-58 Kevin Rich, Will Waters 46-60 Darryl Edmunds, Chris Langmaid 27-63 Viv Wilton, Andrew Boraston 2-59 Malcolm Floyd, Roger Hawken 10-85 Liam Jones.
Looe Social 5 - 0 Pelynt A
Matt Vessey 56-9 Chris Mitchell, Darren Lock 69-3 Nigel Talling, Jerry Richards 45-29 Anthony Maddams, Nick Schween (53) 60-23 Les Cudmore, Neil Marshall 61-57 Jamie Daniell (30).
St Dominick A 1-4 St Neot
Martin Pitcher (27) 84-33 Nigel Collins, Andrew Pearce 19-50 Steve Courts, Ian Hunn 42-57 Mark Story, Chris Bond 26-65 Ian Hawke, Tony Farrant 38-50 Steve Courts.
Division One Results - Week 10:
Trevelmond 2-3 Luckett
Mike Scott snr 24-69 Aldon Livingston, Darren O'Shea 58-46 Andrew Pengelly, Vanessa Scott 49-39 Simon Berriman, Aiden Williams 38-60 Danny Hobbs, No Player wo Ivan Judd.
Downderry B 2-3 Polbathic A
Alan Swabey 27-52 Richard Baptie, Dave Trenerry 50-23 James Bond, Steve Morris 25-51 Mike Warr, Mick Crutchley 49-69 Valighan Delbridge, Brian Stone 50-29 Ollie Manley.
Liskeard Cons 0-5 Lanreath
Russell Hemmings 42-51 Andrew Facey, Terry Hooper 13-49 Michael Haley, Rob Simpson 35-47 David Pendray, Mark Snell 44-62 Darren Coysh, Mark Snell 29-56 Andrew Facey.
Dobwalls 3-2 Menheniot
Wayne Sibley 62-26 Nigel Stead, Wayne Paffey 27-50 Mike Conbeer, Andy Cole 59-36 Glenn Allen, Tony Dodd 30-56 Geoff Ransom, Roger Mitchell 66-32 Lee Crocker.
Essa Club 5-0 St Germans
Mark Summerfield 58-23 Julian True, Simon Clarke 48-7 Abi Dodkins, Dan Billing 60-50 Nick Avis, Adrian Tomkies 51-49 Sam Hughes, Nigel Edmonds 60-43 Joni Robertson.
Polbathic B 3-2 St Ive
Olly Daw 26-57 Callum Bunkum, James Ivey 21-66 Adrian James, Steve Cocks 57-49 Ivan Hancocks, Anita Ivey 45-9 Ray Bunkum, Darren Worden 40-35 Chris Perring.
