By Nigel Doble
WH BOND LISKEARD AND DISTRICT SNOOKER LEAGUE LATEST
THE top of the table Premier clash between leaders St Dominick A and Looe Social on Wednesday night saw the Doms extend their lead to eight points with a 4-1 win.
Excellent breaks from Martin Pitcher with a 57 and a 27 clearance, as well as from team-mate Kevin Steed hitting a 50 and 26, helped their case.
That result opens up the chase for the runner-up spot as St Dominick B, led by captain Darren Hunn who whipped in a 32 break in their 4-1 win over Trewidland, puts them third only only three points behind.
Freathy are close by in fourth and they defended the Runabout Shield with a 3-2 success over Downderry A with both James Edmonds (27) and Chris Trick (25) producing clearances.
Calstock moved up a place with a 4-1 win over Pelynt D which was the same scoreline in their favour in their rearranged match against the same opponents.
In the battle to avoid the drop, Pelynt A leapfrogged their B team with a 3-2 win. while at St Neot, home player Ian Hawke made a 36 break as they defeated Lerryn 3-2.
In Division One, St Ive lost their grip on the Runabout Shield, going down 4-1 to second-placed Dobwalls, while leaders Essa Club who raced to a 2-0 lead, had Mark Summerfield winning the last frame against Anita Ivey for a 3-2 win.
Bottom team St Germans came back from 2-1 down to beat Liskeard Cons but are five points behind Downderry B who suffered a 3-2 defeat to Luckett.
Third-placed Lanreath, who are six points adrift of a promotion spot, went down 3-2 to Polbathic A who saw victories for Richard Baptie, Mike Warr and Ollie Manley.
Menheniot moved above Trevelmond following a 4-1 victory over their opponents.
Scores: PREMIER (WEEK 12): Freathy 3-2 Downderry A (James Edmonds (27cl) 71-19 Richard Broad; Simon Deacon 56-58 Nigel Gilbert; Chris Trick (25cl) 61-6 Rob Gascoigne; Anthony West 66-35 Nigel Doble; Dave Nicholls 26-62 Paul Woodman; Trewidland 1-4 St Dominick B (Arthur Thompson 37-67 Darren Hunn (32); Paul Walker 70-43 Adrian Olver; Gary Bendelow 11-54 Peter Tancock; Robbie Bendelow 17-53 Martin Hunn; Gary Bendelow 33-61 Martyn Searle); Calstock 4-1 Pelynt D (Liam Jones 39-54 Gerry Markwell; Viv Wilton 60-28 Darryl Northcott; Darryl Edmunds 67-19 Johnny Gascoigne; Kevin Rich 65-38 Darell Hidson; Ian Rea 62-14 Keith Armitage); Pelynt A 3-2 Pelynt B (Anthony Maddams 45-28 Steve Eastley; Jamie Daniell 44-66 Phil Hearnden; Chris Mitchell 49-11 Andy Gallantry; Nigel Talling 34-68 Oliver Rounsevell; Anthony Maddams 41-25 Tim Treeby); St Neot 3-2 Lerryn (Steve Courts 33-50 James Stevens; Mark Story 39-47 Will Waters; Nigel Collins 56-33 Roger Hawken; Ian Hawke (36) 61-24 Andrew Boraston; Mark Gregory 65-31 Chris Langmaid); St Dominick A 4-1 Looe Social (Martin Pitcher (57 & 27cl) 99-32 Nick Schween; Ian Hunn 21-71 Darren Lock; Tony Farrant 64-1 Jerry Richards; Kevin Steed (50 & 26) 104-12 Matt Vessey; Andrew Pearce 85-5 Neil Marshall.
DIVISION ONE: Downderry B 2-3 Luckett (Brian Stone 22-47 Andrew Pengelly; Alan Swabey 24-50 Danny Hobbs; Steve Morris 56-36 Simon Berriman; Dave Trenerry 17-72 Aldon Livingston; Mick Crutchley 65-30 Ivan Judd); Lanreath 2-3 Polbathic A (David Pendray 49-38 Valighan Delbridge; Tom Marjoram 41-42 Richard Baptie; Darren Coysh 66-30 James Bond; Mark Facey 30-68 Mike Warr; Michael Haley 28-48 Ollie Manley; Menheniot 4-1 Trevelmond (Jason Smith 30-57 Darren O'Shea; Mike Conbeer 70-53 Wesley Hoskins; Lee Crocker 56-11 Aiden Williams; Glenn Allen 45-4 Phil Johns; Geoff Ransom 55-35 Mike Scott Snr); St Germans 3-2 Liskeard Cons (Billy True 28-37 Dan Marchant; Ed Crocker 58-30 Rob Simpson; Mick Dodkins 32-48 Russell Hemmings; Joni Robertson 49-35 Terry Hooper; Julian True 52-5 Mark Snell); St Ive 1-4 Dobwalls (Callum Bunkum 10-54 Wayne Sibley; Liam Bunkum 53-62 Tony Dodd; Ivan Hancocks 43-70 Andy Cole; Chris Perring 61-69 Roger Mitchell; Adrian James 58-23 Wayne Paffey); Polbathic B 2-3 Essa Club (Olly Daw 21-71 Nigel Edmonds; James Ivey 7-51 Simon Clarke; Steve Cocks 48-7 Dan Billing; Darren Worden 57-16 Adrian Tomkies; Anita Ivey 18-72 Mark Summerfield).
