St Blazey and District Snooker League latest by Geoff Hawken
BETHEL A have hit the top of the Victory League after a comprehensive 5-0 win at home to Pelynt to move two points clear.
There were big wins for Garry Stephens, Paul Baron, Matt Green, Andy Peers and Mark Ashton.
Matt Chesterfield and Kyle Bennetts put Mevagissey A 2-0 up against their B team, but that was as good as it got as Dave Kendall’s single-point win over Matt Mills and victories for Mark Gregory and Nathan Shaw saw their rivals take the bragging rights.
Tregonissey A remain unbeaten after beating St Blazey B with two black ball wins for Kevin Harris against Gavin Dyche and Andrew Gooch beating George Taylor in the night’s final frame.
Jason Cocks also won with Clive Stuthridge and Ian Millward getting the away points.
Steve Benallack and Geoff Hawken got Bethel D a useful two points at St Neot as they try to pull away from the bottom of the league, but Darren Lock, Steve Courts and Chris Perring took the home frames.
St Blazey B are already eight points clear in the Rees League after whipping Bethel B to leave them pointless. That said, three of the frames were very close.
Lerryn picked up a cracking 4-1 win at home to Tregonissey B, joining three other sides on 13 points.
Ryan Orchard took the away frame as James Stephens, Graham Hoskin, Les Shakespeare and Terry Middleton all won their games for the home side.
Bugle are up to second after a solid 4-1 win at struggling Bethel C.
Ben Stunell enjoyed a victory over Jake Moore to take the solitary home point as Roy Bayliss, Keith Moore and Dave and Colin Rundle all won with three frames being decided on the pink or black ball.
