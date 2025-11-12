St Piran League Premier Division East round-up – Saturday, November 8
WITH the majority of sides in Cornwall Intermediate Cup action on Saturday, there were just two games in the division, both of which were thrillers.
Polperro stay third after edging a nine-goal classic with visiting Altarnun, which included a Connor Bone hat-trick.
The Nuns went in front through Max Ellis on 25 minutes, but the Greens were level on 29 minutes before increasing the score to 3-1 by half-time.
A fourth arrived three minutes into the second half which was how it stayed until 10 minutes from the end when Toby Knights netted.
The hosts added a fifth to seal the points, but there was still time in injury-time for Altarnun to respond through Alex Parnell following a superb solo run, and Knights’ second.
Tim Ryan and Jayden Gilbert were also on the scoresheet for the hosts at Killigarth.
Bottom side Bodmin Town are looking to build again under new boss Joe Munday Senior and in front of a healthy crowd, were edged out 3-2 by a St Blazey Reserves who had his son Joe in the starting line-up.
Munday Jnr saw a first half spot-kick saved but Blazey went in front on 21 minutes through striker Ross Willcock.
Bodmin were level seven minutes later through Corey Stewart, before three goals in the first 12 minutes of the second half proved decisive.
It took just two minutes for Jack Ratcliffe to make it 2-1 to the Green and Blacks, but again Bodmin responded through Shay Jessop on 55 minutes.
But within two minutes Oskar Prusek restored Blazey’s advantage as they stay fourth, two points behind Polperro.
