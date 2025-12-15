JOINT manager Darren Gilbert believes Liskeard Athletic are in far better shape to handle the second half of the season than in previous campaigns as the club bids to clinch promotion to the Western League
The Blues, who have finished runners-up in South West Peninsula League Premier West for the last two seasons, started their run-in on Saturday with an emphatic 6-1 victory over Wadebridge Town at Lux Park, maintaining a three-point lead over their only title rivals, Elburton Villa.
And Gilbert said: “We now have a squad strong enough to deal with the big games which will come along between now and the end of the season.
“It’s looking very decent and much better than last season. Good players want to join us because they want to be part of what me and Gambs (Wayne Gamble) are building here.
“We’re in a position now where we have quality choices from the bench, players who can change games if and when we need them.
“Saturday was an example because all of the players got minutes on the pitch.”
Liskeard gave a debut to latest signing Tom Hanrahan as a second half substitute and Gilbert said: “He is a fantastic centre half who will improve us, and with another (signing) soon, things are looking good.”
Of the win over Wadebridge, Gilbert said: “We looked awful in the first half, we looked like we hadn’t played for three or four weeks. We were a bit dysfunctional.
“Luckily half-time came and we were able to get in and sort a few things out.
“We changed our approach, we went for a diamond shape, and it made a big difference.
“In the second half we were excellent. I think we would have beaten any team in the league, it’s the best we’ve played in a long time.”
Gilbert picked out striker Bailey Mabin for special praise – he scored once and provided assists for two other goals.
“He is top quality,” said Gilbert. “He never misses and his finish was top drawer, the way he sat the keeper down before lifting the ball over him was fantastic.”
Liskeard now take their title challenge to Sticker on Saturday before facing neighbours Dobwalls at Lux Park on Boxing Day (11 am).
